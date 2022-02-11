Not just among Trinidad and Tobago’s best, but female local referee Crystal Sobers is making her mark in Jamaica as well.

Sobers is no newcomer, having for a decade been among the top referees in the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League. In 2018, Sobers was voted the second-best female referee in CONCACAF for that year, placed second behind Mexico’s Lucila Venegas and ahead of third-placed Carol-Anne Chenard of Canada.

Just last week, Sobers was among five local football officials appointed on the FIFA panel for 2022. Along with another female referee Cecile Hinds and assistant referees Caleb Wales, Ainsley Rochard and Carissa Jacob, Sobers is eligible to officiate at FIFA events in the Caribbean, CONCACAF and internationally.

With football at a standstill for the past two years, Sobers recently took her talents to Jamaica where she officiated in both the Jamaica Schools League ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition and the 2022 Jamaica Premier League.

It was not her first time officiating in Jamaica, having in the past called Premier League games, but Sobers’ first time calling a schoolboy football match in Jamaica. “Back home there is hardly games, so I always take this opportunity when the league starts here to get that different environment and different level of the game. So, it was a good outing for me and I think I had an awesome game,” Sobers told the Jamaica observer. “I am not surprised by the outcome because I’ve always been watching the schoolboy football and I like the discipline. I must say the intensity of the game was good, both teams came to play and that they did and gave the referee a good run,” she added, while flashing an infectious smile.

On invitation from Peter Prendergast, the outstanding former Jamaica and FIFA referee, Sobers was the referee in the middle during the first-leg second-round contest between Excelsior High and Jonathan Grant at Stadium East in Jamaica. On the conclusion of the Jamaica schoolboys’ season, Sobers had some matches in Jamaica’s top domestic competition before heading home to receive her FIFA badge.

Sobers, 40, was fourth official during highly-anticipated clash between former champions Water House and Montego Bay when FIFA referee Daneon Parchment took charge, before taking the referee’s whistle in Vere United’s 1-0 win over Molynes United and the 2-2 draw between Arnett Gardens and Humble Lions on February 1.

While she has officiated at the highest level in and around the CONCACAF region, to include senior women’s Olympic Qualifiers in 2016, CAC Games in Colombia and the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Texas last year, Sobers pointed to out that she still enjoyed the thrill of officiating at various levels in the Caribbean.

