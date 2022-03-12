The domestic Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) season got off to an exciting start with the Dream 11 T10 Blast and the action is set to continue with Sunday League 50-over tournament set to bowl off today.
Most of the players that featured in the 14-day T10 tournament will make their way back to their respective clubs today as local rivalries take centre stage.
In the Premiership I, defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club I will be in action against QPCC II at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, with bragging rights on the line.
QPCC I have dominated the Sunday League since 2010, winning eight titles in nine years. There was no Sunday League in 2018, 2020 and 2021, while Clarke Road United upset the Parkites to win the trophy in 2014.
In another key match-up, cross-town rivals Central Sports and Alescon Comets will square off at Pierre Road in Charlieville in what is sure to be another keenly contested affair. Leading the charge for Central Sports is Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Imran Khan, who captained the Steelpan Strikers to the T10 title on Friday.
Kjorn Ottley will captain the Central Sports outfit which also includes veteran pacer Rayad Emrit as well as West Indies Under-19 medium pacer Shiva Sankar. Red Force opening batsman Keagan Simmons will also line up with Central Sports along with spinner Ricky Jaipaul, Aaron Alfred and Daniel Williams, who all featured prominently in the T10 tournament.
For Comets, manager Debideen Manick said with no promotions and no demotions this season, they are investing in youth players this year. Shatrughan Rambaran will lead the Comets team with Jabari Mills as the vice-captain. Medium pacer Stephon Ramdial, who impressed in the T10 tournament, is also in the team along with Justin Manick, who was part of the Red Force four-day trials.
The manager said the club will be looking to develop the young players by giving them the opportunity to play at the highest level of club cricket this season to get some experience.
Further South, PowerGen Penal Sports Club will be in action against Victoria Sports in Barrackpore, while Preysal Sports will meet Clarke Road United at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Today’s Sunday League fixtures
(All matches bowl off at 10 am)
Premiership I
Preysal Sports vs Clarke Road United, Ishan Ali Park
Central Sports vs Alescon Comets, Pierre Road
Victoria Sports vs PowerGen Sports, Barrackpore
QPCC I vs QPCC II, Queen’s Park Oval
Premiership II North
Munroe Road vs Prisons, Munroe Road
Defence Force vs QPCC III, Chaguaramas
Merry Boys vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Diego Martin
Cane Farm Sports vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Crown Street
Premiership II South
T&T U-19 vs St Julien, National Cricket Centre
Barrackpore United vs Yorkshire, Barrackpore
Endeavour Sports vs Marchin Patriots, Endeavour
Cosmos Sports vs Caldrac Sports, Kumar Recreation Ground