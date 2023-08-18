Trinidad and Tobago’s swimmers started their defence of the Goodwill Swimming Championships which got underway last evening in Jamaica.
A 40-member team will represent the Red, White and Black in its bid to retain an eighth straight lien in the 27th edition of the regional competition, which continues today and tomorrow.
Hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, the competition will see competitors from T&T, Barbados, Bahamas, St Lucia, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname and Jamaica.
Competitors will participate in individual and team event in the ‘8 & Under’, ‘9-10’, ‘11-12’, ‘13-14’ and ‘15-17’ age-groups, for both boys and girls.
The Turks and Caicos Islands were also invited by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica to be a guest team at the competition.