‘Goodwill’

READY TO REPRESENT: A section of Trinidad and Tobago’s ‘Goodwill’ swimming team in Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago’s swimmers started their defence of the Goodwill Swimming Championships which got underway last evening in Jamaica.

A 40-member team will represent the Red, White and Black in its bid to retain an eighth straight lien in the 27th edition of the regional competition, which continues today and tomorrow.

Hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, the competition will see competitors from T&T, Barbados, Bahamas, St Lucia, Grenada, Guyana, Suriname and Jamaica.

Competitors will participate in individual and team event in the ‘8 & Under’, ‘9-10’, ‘11-12’, ‘13-14’ and ‘15-17’ age-groups, for both boys and girls.

The Turks and Caicos Islands were also invited by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica to be a guest team at the competition.

POSITIVE TEAM VIBE

Trinidad and Tobago team manager Dexter Voisin is not making any predictions ahead of the World Athletics Championships here in Budapest, Hungary.

“My expectations for the team will be consistent in recent years,” Voisin told the Express, “where each individual will be expected to perform at their best, giving 100 percent effort.”

T&T players keep rolling in CAREBACO

THREE players from Trinidad and Tobago advanced to the semi-finals of the spotlight division of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Junior Championship yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Kings rebound with dominant win

Ex-West Indies Under-19 star Matthew Forde rocked Barbados Royals with a sensational new ball spell, to fire St Lucia Kings to a convincing 54-run victory in the second game of the Caribbean Premier League.

With Royals chasing an imposing 202 under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Thursday night, the 21-year-old seamer ripped through their top order with a spell of three for 12 from three overs, to send the innings crumbling for 147 all out off 20 overs.

T&T finish 6th in CCCAN Champs

LIAM CARRINGTON, Amari Ash and Darren Belfon copped individual gold medals as Trinidad and Tobago placed sixth overall at the CCCAN Swimming Championships, held at the Merliot Sport Centre in El Salvador.

T&T bagged a total seven gold, three silver and 11 bronze medals. Mexico topped the event with 162 medals; 69 gold, 62 silver and 31 bronze.

Tobago Jewels shine bright

JEWELS have established themselves as the top team in Tobago this season after defeating main rival Tobago Chicas 2-1 on Thursday, for a fourth straight victory of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season.

First-half goals from Akeisha James (9’) and Avonelle Loraine (41’) saw Jewels build a two-goal cushion, before national youth striker Talia Martin (75’) pulled a goal back for the Chicas.

Inclement weather forces U-17 matches to abandon

There was no play in yesterday’s scheduled fourth round of matches in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s boys tournament, being held in Trinidad.

The hosts were due to play Guyana on PowerGen ground, in Penal.

The fifth and final round is set to be played tomorrow.

Following the 50-over competition, the six teams enter a series of two-day matches.