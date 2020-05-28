Local track season off

The remainder of the local 2020 track and field season has been cancelled.
In a letter to clubs, on Wednesday, National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) president Ephraim Serrette said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced his organisation to call off all meets.
“With the current prolonged period of the Stay at Home Order, the Board in its deliberation at a meeting held on May 26th, has taken the decision to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 track season.
“While this season has been curtailed, the Board proposes that the upcoming 2020/2021 track season will begin as early as November and commence with a combination of cross country/road running together with some track series designed for unconventional track events (150m, 300m, 600m relays, etc.).”
The sport’s global governing body, World Athletics had set aside an August 8-9 window for National Championship meets. The NAAATT, however, will not take up that option.
“There’s the concern of injury,” Serrette told the Express. “Athletes would be lacking the kind of competition to lead them to a Championship. We want to protect the athletes. To have people doing just fitness work, and then going into competition at that level would be doing more harm than good.
“Also,” the NAAATT president continued, “one of the main reasons for Championships is selection of teams, but with the Olympics postponed to next year and Junior Worlds also postponed, there are no teams to be picked. It wouldn’t be the first time our National Championships aren’t held. Most of the other countries have cancelled their championships as well, and are focusing on 2021.”
Serrette added that cancellation of the rest of the local 2020 track and field season is an opportunity.
“It gives coaches a headstart to look at their periodisation programmes and strategies as they prepare athletes for competitions in 2021.”
The NAAATT letter stated that Covid-19 developments here in T&T are being closely monitored.
“As the reopening process continues, the Association continues to advocate for the diversification of your approach to keeping healthy while still observing protocols outlined by the Public Health Ordinance. Clubs are asked to ensure all athletes continue to stay fit as we prepare for all upcoming activities.
“Members can also look forward in the near future to a couple online workshops on sports psychology as it relates to the effects of this particular period and strength and conditioning.”