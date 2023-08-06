Local triathletes struggle in Buccoo

As did all involved, T&T’s triathletes struggled under the sweltering heat at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Auchenskeoch Buccoo Bay Road, as the Trinbago CYG 2023 continued.
Team TTO’s 14-year-old Liam d’Abadie (33:33) --in his first major international junior event—finished 15th of 25 in the men’s individual super sprint triathlon, yesterday. Before the men’s competition, his teammate Jenae-Marie Price (37:22) had placed 13th of 21 in the women’s edition in less severe but still-heated conditions in Buccoo.
“I am happy with my results but it was really hard,” D’abadie said. “I really pushed myself. Just locally I am used to being on top of my game, but honestly, I am the youngest person in this field so I will learn from this.”
D’Abadie will hope to employ those lessons at the 2023 Carifta Triathlon Championships in the Bahamas in three weeks.
During the men’s competition, the temperature peaked at a relatively modest 30 degrees Celsius but the 10-point UV index mark—the maximum on the scale to determine the damage UV rays can cause—made for a gruelling race.
Especially when you have a dramatic fall like T&T’s top junior triathlete James Catsagne-Hay, who was trading blows with several of his counterparts in the middle of the bunch during the second and final circuit of the ride segment when he failed to see a hole in the road.
He went in, the bike’s front tyre popped, and then he went down hard. After sustaining lacerations to his hands and right knee, Castagne-Hay had to mount his bike on his shoulder and tote it the rest of the way.
With a look of disappointment on his face and desperately trailing the field, the TTO athlete still mustered up enough courage to finish the race, more than four minutes behind the penultimate finisher, Abdulailim Bagha of Kenya.
But Castagne-Hay was encouraged—through vociferous cheering—across the finish line by a sympathetic crowd. The men’s race was won by a dogged Luke Holmes (29 minutes, 47 seconds), from the Isle of Man, who romped to gold ahead of Scotland’s Alex Robin (30:03) and Australia’s Jack Latham (30:38).
“It is amazing to finally get it done,” said the Manxman, adding, “but now it is time to celebrate and then refocus for the (mixed) relays in two days…I wanted to win.”
Holmes said he changed his tactics in this race; he tried unsuccessfully to come from behind in the European Championships two weeks earlier, shooting to the front in the swim then staying within the top three in the ride before asserting himself in the run segment.
In the women’s competition, Australia’s Aspen Anderson (32:53) romped to victory ahead of Scotland’s Jessica Heeps (33:17) and Namibia’s Maja Brinkman (34:02), occupying the minor places.
For Price, the race was a lesson for the future. “This was a great experience for me, a great race,” noted Price. “I came here knowing I was going to be against a lot of the girls at an elite level, a lot faster, and who have a lot more experience than me so I knew I would just come here and do my best and that’s what I did. I am really happy with what I did.”
Price added the team’s participation in the Rainbow Cup —conducted at 11 a.m. in brilliant sunshine—made the adaptation and adjustment to the searing heat more bearable.
Tough day for rugby teams
At the Shaw Park field in Scarborough, the TTO men’s and women’s squads suffered two heavy defeats each.
The men went under 0-51 to Fiji in their first game before getting decimated by South Africa 0-59. The women’s team were outclassed, too, destroyed 0-71 by Australia in their first game before being shut out 0-54 by Fiji.
“The performance was more than we expected so we are happy for them that they got to this opportunity to play one of the biggest countries for rugby,” said manager Teneisha Samuel-Duke.
Losses too in beach v/ball
Both T&T teams were unsuccessful yesterday at Courland Beach Facility.
The women’s pair of L’fe Roberts and Meeka Johnson-Lewis lost 0-2 to Kenyans Sharon Arusei and Abigail Chesebe.
The men’s duo of Jahreef Miguel and Jerome Morrison lost 0-2 to the Cyprus pair of Alexis Savvidis and Annis Chrisosostomou.