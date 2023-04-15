Lofty goals

ANGUS EVE, Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team head coach, thinks the Soca Warriors have a lot to look forward to following Friday’s official draw for the 2023 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup which takes place in the United States from June 24-July 16.
Eve believes T&T might have a rough passage through to what may be a favourable draw into the tournament itself. T&T will have to play a two-match qualifying round from June 16-20, before qualifying for the Gold Cup.
Should T&T progress after the qualifying phase, they will be placed in Group D, along with Canada, Guatemala and Cuba. “The group is a good group (that) we have the possibility of being drawn in, if we qualify,” said Eve. “A lot to look forward to.”
The route T&T embark on to the Gold Cup would be one which Eve has traversed before, having taken the Soca Warriors to the 2021 tournament as interim head-coach, following the dismissal of Englishman Terry Fenwick.
Eve got the Soca Warriors past Montserrat 6-1 and then French Guiana, via a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw. In the Gold Cup preliminary round, T&T drew with Mexico (0-0) and Guatemala (1-1), but fell 2-0 to El Salvador. Eve was subsequently permanently appointed T&T head-coach.
This time around, the Soca Warriors face an opening match against Guadeloupe and, if successful, will need to defeat the winner between Guyana and Grenada for a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup main draw. Out of an opening round pot which also included St Lucia, St Kitts-Nevis, St Maarten, Puerto Rico and Grenada, the Soca Warriors drew Guadeloupe.
“We would have pulled the hardest team out of the possible six teams that we would have had to play. But it is competition football and you have to go with a positive mind and play whoever team you draw at that point in time,” Eve noted.
“We have to do our work from day one. It’s a little bit difficult in a sense that we will only have our players two days before the match” revealed Eve, adding, “But we will be doing our homework on Guadeloupe and the other two teams.”