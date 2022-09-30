Despite finishing last in the group stage of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders still managed to get one pick on the Team of the Tournament with marquee player Sunil Narine making the cut.
Narine finished the tournament with 11 wickets with an economy rate of 4.8. The team was picked by the Hero CPL commentary team -- Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga, Simon Doull and Danny Morrison.
Finalists Barbados Royals got three picks on the 12-man roster, including top all-rounder Jason Holder, while the other finalists Jamaica Tallawahs earned four picks including the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament Mohammed Amir.
There was no room for players from the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who finished second in the group stage behind the Royals, and last year’s winners St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
The St Lucia Kings were also well-represented in the squad with top wicket-taker Alzarri Joseph and top batter Johnson Charles earning a pick along with teammates Faf Du Plessis and David Wiese.
The selection panel also named Ramon Simmonds as 12th man as a result of his impressive performances throughout the tournament. Simmonds is one the 12 emerging players in the Hero CPL squads and has been an important part of the Barbados Royals team in 2022.
Team of the Tournament:
Johnson Charles (Saint Lucia Kings), Kyle Mayers (Barbados Royals), Faf Du Plessis (Saint Lucia Kings), Rovman Powell (Jamaica Tallawahs), Raymon Reifer (Jamaica Tallawahs), Imad Wasim (Jamaica Tallawahs), Jason Holder (Barbados Royals), David Wiese (Saint Lucia Kings), Alzarri Joseph (Saint Lucia Kings), Mohammad Amir (Jamaica Tallawahs), Sunil Narine (Trinbago Knight Riders). 12th man – Ramon Simmonds (Barbados Royals)
