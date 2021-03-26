Long Course granted Olympic qualifying status

FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, granted the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Olympic qualification status for the May 20-23 National Open Long Course Championship.
In an email yesterday morning, FINA advised ASATT, through their administrative assistant Neal Marcano, that the meet had been approved as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.
The meet will be the second hosted by ASATT for the year after a modified National Age Group Championship that was staged at the end of February following a belated medical clearance by the district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Couva.
ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzalez said ASATT was buoyed by the latest news from FINA.
“We are very excited that we got the Fina approval, so that swimmers can try to attain either ‘A’ or ‘B’ times,” Gonzalez said. “We will definitely have Cherelle Thompson trying to better her times, to see if she can improve to an ‘A’ time.”
Thompson achieved a “B” standard in the Women’s 50m freestyle event at a Grand Prix meet back in January 2020.
The four-day meet--to be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva--will also serve as the trial for the September 9-19 Junior Pan American Games and the FINA Junior Aquatics Championships in Russia in August.
Local age-group swimmers have been starved for regional competition, with the Carifta Aquatics Championships failing to come off both last year and this year to date.
Surging Covid-19 cases and new travel and health restrictions imposed by the Mia Mottley-led government to combat a spike in host country Barbados caused Carifta organisers to announce the indefinite postponement of the Carifta Aquatics competition.