FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, granted the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Olympic qualification status for the May 20-23 National Open Long Course Championship.

In an email yesterday morning, FINA advised ASATT, through their administrative assistant Neal Marcano, that the meet had been approved as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.

The meet will be the second hosted by ASATT for the year after a modified National Age Group Championship that was staged at the end of February following a belated medical clearance by the district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Couva.

ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzalez said ASATT was buoyed by the latest news from FINA.

“We are very excited that we got the Fina approval, so that swimmers can try to attain either ‘A’ or ‘B’ times,” Gonzalez said. “We will definitely have Cherelle Thompson trying to better her times, to see if she can improve to an ‘A’ time.”

Thompson achieved a “B” standard in the Women’s 50m freestyle event at a Grand Prix meet back in January 2020.

The four-day meet--to be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva--will also serve as the trial for the September 9-19 Junior Pan American Games and the FINA Junior Aquatics Championships in Russia in August.

Local age-group swimmers have been starved for regional competition, with the Carifta Aquatics Championships failing to come off both last year and this year to date.

Surging Covid-19 cases and new travel and health restrictions imposed by the Mia Mottley-led government to combat a spike in host country Barbados caused Carifta organisers to announce the indefinite postponement of the Carifta Aquatics competition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Long Course granted Olympic qualifying status

FINA, the world governing body for aquatics, granted the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Olympic qualification status for the May 20-23 National Open Long Course Championship.

In an email yesterday morning, FINA advised ASATT, through their administrative assistant Neal Marcano, that the meet had been approved as a qualifier for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games.

‘Catch’ serves off with 54 matches

FIFTY FOUR matches are on the schedule today as the Catch National Junior Championship returns to Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Remarkable rearguard

Remarkable rearguard

A remarkable achievement.

That is how skipper Kraigg Brathwaite described his team’s draw against Sri Lanka in the first Test which ended on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Set an improbable 375 to win, the West Indies entered the final day on 34 for one after losing one wicket in the final hour on day four.

GREAT START

GREAT START

HEAD COACH Terry Fenwick heaped praises on his players after the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national football team got Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying off to a winning start with a 3-0 shutout over Guyana, on Thursday night, in their Concacaf Zone Group F qualifier at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Grade ‘A’ for Thong

Grade ‘A’ for Thong

THE future is now!

Everyone involved in squash thinks 14-year-old Seth Thong is the future of the sport, but no one could have believed that he would be able to defeat a senior national player right now.

That is exactly what the 2019 Caribbean under-13 champion did on Thursday, the first day of competition in the sport since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown in the middle of March last year.

Simmons pleased with West Indies

Simmons pleased with West Indies

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons praised his batsman for grinding out a draw against Sri Lanka on the final day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday and said that being able to bat out 100 overs to save the Test was a huge accomplishment and a sign that the team is maturing.