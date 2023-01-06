LONG-OVERDUE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.
Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.
“We have been hunting for the past 17 years. It is disappointing that we have struggled in this format and that is no secret but I think with this crop of players, if we can get the right team chemistry going, and the guys are pretty confident, we will have a chance going forward.”
“Last year we had a good start but we didn’t finish the way we wanted but hopefully we can go all the way this year,” Khan continued.
Looking back on T&T’s previous four-day success, the 38-year-old leg-spinner said the senior players took charge of the game with the bat and he is hoping those in the current set-up can do the same in 2023.
“I think for the last couple of years we have been struggling batting-wise compared to when we won our last title. Back then we had guys like Daren Ganga and even Brian Lara playing in that same year when we won, so I think the senior guys took control of the batting and lead the team from the front which made the job easier for the bowlers in the end,” Khan recalled.
“I think we have a big role to play as senior players to help the youths. Jason (Mohammed) and even (Darren) Bravo, they will have to put their hands up this season to guide the youngsters and I would not say youngsters anymore because if you check it, (Jeremy) Solozano played a lot games and Keagan Simmons has been around the set-up, so we have guys who have been in the set-up a couple of years but it is just about being consistent,” Khan continued.
“You don’t want these guys to do well in one game and fail for two or three games and then perform again in one game. You want them to perform consistently for the team and that is the only way the team will go forward and get outright wins,” he added.
Asked about the Red Force preparations for the upcoming four-day campaign, which gets going on February 1 in Grenada and Antigua, Khan believes T&T will have a settled team, having been in training for the past two years, and that it is just a matter of the players understanding their own game and producing what is being asked of them for the team to be successful.