LONG-OVERDUE

Imran Khan

EXUDING CONFIDENCE: T&T leg-spinner Imran Khan.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.

“We have been hunting for the past 17 years. It is disappointing that we have struggled in this format and that is no secret but I think with this crop of players, if we can get the right team chemistry going, and the guys are pretty confident, we will have a chance going forward.”

“Last year we had a good start but we didn’t finish the way we wanted but hopefully we can go all the way this year,” Khan continued.

Looking back on T&T’s previous four-day success, the 38-year-old leg-spinner said the senior players took charge of the game with the bat and he is hoping those in the current set-up can do the same in 2023.

“I think for the last couple of years we have been struggling batting-wise compared to when we won our last title. Back then we had guys like Daren Ganga and even Brian Lara playing in that same year when we won, so I think the senior guys took control of the batting and lead the team from the front which made the job easier for the bowlers in the end,” Khan recalled.

“I think we have a big role to play as senior players to help the youths. Jason (Mohammed) and even (Darren) Bravo, they will have to put their hands up this season to guide the youngsters and I would not say youngsters anymore because if you check it, (Jeremy) Solozano played a lot games and Keagan Simmons has been around the set-up, so we have guys who have been in the set-up a couple of years but it is just about being consistent,” Khan continued.

“You don’t want these guys to do well in one game and fail for two or three games and then perform again in one game. You want them to perform consistently for the team and that is the only way the team will go forward and get outright wins,” he added.

Asked about the Red Force preparations for the upcoming four-day campaign, which gets going on February 1 in Grenada and Antigua, Khan believes T&T will have a settled team, having been in training for the past two years, and that it is just a matter of the players understanding their own game and producing what is being asked of them for the team to be successful.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Pegula stuns Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for this month’s Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup yesterday.

The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed-team tournament semi-finals in Sydney.

LONG-OVERDUE

LONG-OVERDUE

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.

Van Dijk out for more than a month

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out for “more than a month” with a hamstring injury as he suffers a fresh injury blow, manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday.

Van Dijk sustained the injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and was substituted at half-time. “Virgil was a surprise to us. It was a big blow,” Klopp added in a news conference.

Hope, Dowrich lead squads in Barbados Legends Series

Former West Indies Test stars Shai Hope and Shane Dowrich will lead two of the three squads in the Barbados Legends Series, which serves as preparation for the Regional First Class Championship, beginning next month.

Sir Andy: Coaches made scapegoats for Windies’ disappointing showing

Players more than the coaches have to take responsibility for West Indies failures on the cricket field, former fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts has suggested.

Although stressing the importance of coaches to the development of players in the game, the 71-year said they were getting the short end of the stick.

Activity ban at Hasely Crawford after Carnival

Construction and refurbishment work at the Hasely Crawford Stadium will commence at the conclusion of the Carnival season.

In a joint media release yesterday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago and the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDECOTT) announced the decision following a meeting among the entities last Monday.