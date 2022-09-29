CREDITORS owed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) are relieved that the way is now clear for the debt-ridden Association to reimburse them under an approved debt repayment plan.
Those affected include former national coaches and service providers, some of whom have been owed money for many years.
On Wednesday, Justice Devindra Rampersad approved the Association’s debt repayment proposal filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA). This decision will allow the TTFA to begin dispensing payments to its creditors. Trustee Marie Daniel will now work with the normalisation committee (NC) and the proposal’s financiers to prepare the payments to the validated creditors under the guidelines of the BIA and the terms approved by the creditors.
Stephan De Four and Dennis Lawrence were both removed as national coaches in 2019, immediately after the short-lived William Wallace administration took the reins of the TTFA. Both had valid contracts.
De Four, a former coach of the national women’s team, took part in Wednesday’s hearing virtually as he is based in the USA. He was pleased with the outcome.
“It’s been a long time in coming and there is definitely a sigh of relief that this has finally come to a conclusion,” said De Four. “It a big relief on my part and I’m sure everyone else.”
Expressing similar sentiments was Englishman Mike Berry, the long-time agent of Dennis Lawrence. “That would be long overdue,” Berry stated. “I am pleased for Dennis that the issue is now finally completed assuming of course the discounted payment is made. It’s just a shame that the Trustee wasn’t appointed earlier in the NC’s tenure which has been an obvious solution since day one.”
Berry feels the way is also paved for the TTFA to start with a fresh slate. Berry was responsible for former T&T footballers Lawrence, Carlos Edwards, Jason Scotland, and Kelvin Jack getting contracts with clubs in Britain. He still has huge interest in T&T football.
“With only six months left of the NC’s control, it must be close to organising an electoral process for a new TTFA president and Board to start with a fairly clean slate and hopefully get T&T football up and running again, starting with a much overdue Pro League,” Berry surmised. “I wish them well whoever they may be, as T&T deserves a big boost at all levels of the game.
Commenting on the landmark approval, TTFA NC chairman Robert Hadad stated: “I am grateful. We look forward to finally paying the debts that have crippled the Association for many years. This is another milestone along the path to fully remediating football and we will continue to work on completing this process. I would like to thank the Trustee and her legal team and the TTFA staff for their efforts in helping us to reach this significant milestone.”
The process to pay TTFA creditors began on November 8, 2021, when the TTFA notified the Supervisor of Insolvency of its intent to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (2007) of Trinidad and Tobago, which would enable the restructuring of the TTFA using a fair, transparent and acceptable process to address the Association’s long-standing debts.
Those affected include former national coaches and service providers, some of whom have been owed money for many years.
On Wednesday, Justice Devindra Rampersad approved the Association’s debt repayment proposal filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA). This decision will allow the TTFA to begin dispensing payments to its creditors. Trustee Marie Daniel will now work with the normalisation committee (NC) and the proposal’s financiers to prepare the payments to the validated creditors under the guidelines of the BIA and the terms approved by the creditors.
Stephan De Four and Dennis Lawrence were both removed as national coaches in 2019, immediately after the short-lived William Wallace administration took the reins of the TTFA. Both had valid contracts.
De Four, a former coach of the national women’s team, took part in Wednesday’s hearing virtually as he is based in the USA. He was pleased with the outcome.
“It’s been a long time in coming and there is definitely a sigh of relief that this has finally come to a conclusion,” said De Four. “It a big relief on my part and I’m sure everyone else.”
Expressing similar sentiments was Englishman Mike Berry, the long-time agent of Dennis Lawrence. “That would be long overdue,” Berry stated. “I am pleased for Dennis that the issue is now finally completed assuming of course the discounted payment is made. It’s just a shame that the Trustee wasn’t appointed earlier in the NC’s tenure which has been an obvious solution since day one.”
Berry feels the way is also paved for the TTFA to start with a fresh slate. Berry was responsible for former T&T footballers Lawrence, Carlos Edwards, Jason Scotland, and Kelvin Jack getting contracts with clubs in Britain. He still has huge interest in T&T football.
“With only six months left of the NC’s control, it must be close to organising an electoral process for a new TTFA president and Board to start with a fairly clean slate and hopefully get T&T football up and running again, starting with a much overdue Pro League,” Berry surmised. “I wish them well whoever they may be, as T&T deserves a big boost at all levels of the game.
Commenting on the landmark approval, TTFA NC chairman Robert Hadad stated: “I am grateful. We look forward to finally paying the debts that have crippled the Association for many years. This is another milestone along the path to fully remediating football and we will continue to work on completing this process. I would like to thank the Trustee and her legal team and the TTFA staff for their efforts in helping us to reach this significant milestone.”
The process to pay TTFA creditors began on November 8, 2021, when the TTFA notified the Supervisor of Insolvency of its intent to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (2007) of Trinidad and Tobago, which would enable the restructuring of the TTFA using a fair, transparent and acceptable process to address the Association’s long-standing debts.