Long road ahead

A GOFUNDME account (https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/aid-for-michael-alexander) has been set up with the goal of raising $240,000 to aid Michael Alexander, the injured Olympic boxing hopeful.
Alexander was involved in a vehicular accident in Diego Martin on January 27 which left him severely injured. He was released from hospital on February 26, having sustained a punctured lung, broken bones and severe head trauma, among other injuries.
One of the persons behind the effort to raise funding for Alexander is Reynold Cox, Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) vice-president and national coach.
“Through the TTBA and our medical team, we are trying to get the best medical assistance we can get for him,” Cox related. “Some persons have come together and donated their services, but there is still cost attached to a lot of things that could aid his recovery.”
“We looked at doing some sort of fund-raising for him. I reached out to a few athletes — outside of boxing —who would have known him through competition and they wanted to support him. That is why this particular fund-raiser came about,” Cox explained.
Alexander, 27, is one of T&T’s top amateur boxers and prior to the accident was one of the country’s leading hopes of reaching this year’s (2020) Tokyo Olympics.
A multiple national and Caribbean champion, the lightweight boxer won bronze medals from both the 2014 & 2018 Central American Caribbean Games (CAC). Alexander also copped bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2019 Pan Am Games as well.
With a long road to recovery ahead, Cox hopes that funding will provide Alexander access to a specialist doctor, therapist, psychologist and other support staff.
“A lot of his care is going to be very costly, taking scans, MRI, x-ray, therapy and so on,” Cox pointed out. “We want people to keep Michael Alexander in their prayers. I think it’s remarkable he (got) out of the hospital three weeks after such a terrible accident. But the road to recovery is still a long one for him.”