Domestic and regional cricket resumed in 2022 with a packed schedule. And while competitions were played and champions were crowned, the first season after the Covid-19 pandemic was just the start of a long road back to competitive action.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies were ready to roll once Covid slowed and the TTCB will roll out another packed schedule for 2023 as they try to ensure the local boys are properly prepared to bring home silverware after a trophy-less 2022 season.
Cricket only resumed locally in late February and Cricket West Indies’ regional four-day as well as regional youth cricket competitions followed.
But for T&T teams competing on the regional stage, the competition was stiff.
The senior Red Force team placed fourth in the West Indies Championship despite playing all of their matches at home.
The youth teams didn’t fare any better in the regional Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 tournaments.
The Leeward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship which was played in St Vincent. The Windward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-17 Championship held in Trinidad, while Barbados captured the Rising Stars Under-15 Championship which was hosted by the Grenada Cricket Board.
Despite the lack of silverware, TTCB president Azim Bassarath is hopeful that the programmes and tournaments they put in the place for youth cricketers after Covid would eventually pay dividends next season.
“What we understand by playing the game of cricket, is that the more you play against better opponents, the better you get and that is why we are trying to provide to the youngsters as much cricket as they could play,” said Bassarath.
“The Under-19s will again participate in the Premier Two South Division next season and they will also have a four-team tournament. What we are hoping is playing all this cricket will prepare them properly to compete at the regional level.
“I don’t think there is any other team in the Caribbean that has played more cricket than our Under-19 team and we are hoping that will rub off and they are going to be prepared properly to compete at that level.”
He added: “We just came out of the pandemic and people were rusty. We maybe didn’t have enough cricket, although a lot was played, but we are hoping that having played cricket since then and continued playing, that 2023 will bring more rewards for us.”
Bassarath is satisfied with what his administration managed to do last year.
“I am very satisfied with what the cricket board did in 2022 with the limited time that we had to prepare teams and to play the amount of cricket that we played.
“Because of time we could not play red ball cricket but we played a lot of white ball cricket and before June we played two editions of the T10 blast and that was also giving cricketers opportunities to play which was important.”
In terms of the senior Red Force players, the local boys still stood out on the regional stage but the West Indies team will still be in transition well into 2023.
Among the seniors, fast-bowler Anderson Phillip broke into the West Indies Test team and leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah got into the One-Day and T20 International teams.
Akeal Hosein, Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales and Nicholas Pooran played with varied levels of success for the West Indies.
In the Test arena, Seales took 21 wickets in six Tests in 2022. However he missed the final game of the year against Australia earlier this month due to injury and will now be out of action for four months.
Meanwhile, Da Silva scored his maiden Test century against England in Grenada and tallied 275 runs in 2022 at an average of 34.37.
The West Indies Test team ended the year on a low point, having lost the two-match series in Australia but there were some positives, Da Silva’s breakthrough ton being one of them; Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s breakthrough series “Down Under” being the other.
Tage, son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, impressed on his Test debut with 51 and 45 in the first Test and 47 and 17 in the second. He also scored 119 and 56 in a tour match ahead of the Test series. Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite was also impressive in Australia, scoring his 11th Test ton and going past 5,000 runs in Test cricket.
The Test boys will be looking to start 2023 on a positive note when they head to Zimbabwe and South Africa for red-ball tour.
Meanwhile, in the white-ball format, Hosein was a bright-spot having played 20 ODIs in the 2022 season, grabbing 30 wickets. In 19 T20Is in 2022, Hosein took 18 wickets, however the Windies had poor run of form culminating in their early exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.
After Kieron Pollard retired from international cricket in April, Pooran was named white ball captain but the team continued to struggle before eventually losing to Scotland and Ireland in the T20 World Cup pre-tournament qualifiers as they failed to make it into the main draw.
That embarrassment saw Pooran resign the post a few weeks after Phil Simmons resigned as head coach so the Windies will head into the new as a team still in transition.
Andre Cooley was named interim coach as the Windies head to Zimbabwe and South Africa early in 2023, while CWI goes through the recruitment process for a full-time head coach which should be completed by April. Whether or not a new head coach will help turn things around for the regional side next year remains to be seen.