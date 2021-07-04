History tells you to be wary of getting carried away with positive results when it comes to Trinidad and Tobago football.
But 6-1 is 6-1. And yes, there is reason to reference Friday night’s Gold Cup qualifying victory as being against 180th-ranked Montserrat. Then again, the goalless draw which eliminated the national team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign at the preliminary group stage was against 201st-ranked Bahamas.
Indeed it was based on that elimination, notwithstanding the change of head coach, that there would have been more than a little anxiety in Fort Lauderdale about the prospect of another humiliating experience against a squad based almost entirely in the United Kingdom, albeit at the level of the lower leagues.
So the result under new head coach Angus Eve can almost be described as a pleasant surprise. Still, you would hope that the former national striker, someone who has experienced the perils, pitfalls and very occasional peaks associated with the national game for more than 30 years, would be reminding his players that the journey to respectability in the eyes of a weary public will be a long and difficult one, even as he offers more encouraging words ahead of tomorrow’s final qualifier against French Guiana, also in Fort Lauderdale.
If his team were to overcome that hurdle, then Trinidad and Tobago will be in the Gold Cup proper with the immediate opportunity to show this country’s mettle against the best in the region. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves though because we have very recent painful experience of how that can end up.
Whether Terry Fenwick was a yoke around the players’ necks or not, they were also performing poorly under the guidance of one of their own, Dennis Lawrence, for years. So let’s see if all this suggestion of footballers finally free to express themselves and now motivated to give of their best for their country is genuine, or just the usual fly-by-night propaganda which accompanies the occasional good result.
In concluding his report on the game for his Wired868 website, Lasana Liburd stated: “The Warriors are back.” No room for ambiguity there, and in fairness, he has witnessed enough of the trials and tribulations of the senior men’s national team for his assessment to carry quite a bit of credence.
But I will reserve judgement for two reasons. Firstly, I don’t know if we saw enough in 90 minutes of football to point to a complete transformation from the previously tedious, error-strewn performances. And secondly, the weight of history is so overwhelming that one excellent result will not significantly ease that burden.
As for the burden of an under-performing West Indies cricket team counting down to the defence of the World T20 title, the consolation of a 3-2 series loss to South Africa is that there are ten more matches to come against quality opposition for Kieron Pollard’s team to look as if they are even trying to overcome at least two obvious challenges.
First and foremost is that issue of scoreless deliveries by a team which seems so fixated on their celebrated six-hitting potential that they are prepared to accumulate more dots in the scorebook per innings than any other reputable team in the international game’s shortest format.
Pollard alluded to the team’s repetitive shortcomings and failure to correct them as the definition of insanity after they fell well short of another moderate target of 169 in the deciding match on Saturday in Grenada. Okay, so it’s good that he has been so candid. But will we see a definitive change in batting attitude when the five-match series against Australia begins on Friday in St Lucia? And if we don’t, will there be the change in personnel which makes clear that no-one is entitled to a place in the side?
West Indies are the worst when it comes to dot balls soaked up in T20 Internationals and the tallies from those five matches against the Proteas (36, 46, 48, 42 and 40) speak to a habit that appears hard to break.
Then we have the struggles against quality spin. “Man of the Series” Tabraiz Shamsi underscored his status as the top-ranked bowler in T20I’s across the five matches with a final tally of seven wickets at four runs-per-over. Truly outstanding.
Yet it is one thing to be unable to belt a top-notch bowler to all parts. It is entirely another to be completely clueless and unable to even pick up the odd single.
Look, Pollard may very well be lifting the World T20 Trophy after the final in Dubai in mid-November because the West Indies team have twice shown the ability to rise to the occasion. For the moment though, as with the national footballers, it looks like they have a lot of work to do.