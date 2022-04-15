Former Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Sir Clive Lloyd said the West Indies women batters need to put a higher price on their wicket and that playing the longer format of the game will help to do that.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Lloyd told host Andrew Mason that despite the West Indies women getting into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, “they weren’t consistent enough”.
“The point is if you get to a semi-final, you have to play really well to get there but although some of those games were really close, the point is they weren’t consistent enough and I think our problem is more or less not playing the longer games,” Lloyd assessed.
“All those teams that got up to the semi-finals and final --England, Australia, South Africa-- were teams that played Test cricket. The longer game takes care of your shorter game. England play Test cricket and they have a system. They have the longer game and the shorter game and they lost three games (in the World Cup) and came back and got into the final. That shows that they have that tenacity and concentration and the thinking of doing big things because of the way they play their cricket,” the former West Indies captain argued.
“They are very enthusiastic. They have four-day competitions and one-day competitions so they are accustomed getting themselves out of sticky situations. They don’t give away their wickets. I think we need to get our players thinking that way because some of the shots that they played were very injudicious really,” he added.
Lloyd also wants to see an expansion of the women’s game in the region and wants it to be taken more seriously by the region’s administrators.
“We’ve been around for a while now and we need to get into the higher echelons of the game and we need to get a lot more women playing cricket,” he said. “The point is Australia have over 2,000 women playing cricket and in the others countries there are a lot more. And we have only four islands (territories) that are playing cricket.
“We need to expand. We need to get more people playing and the point is the longer game it will help. We are developing cricketers to be ball-beaters when we need our players to be able to play longer innings to help their concentration and shot selection,” Lloyd explained.
“We need to have a programme of competition just like we used to have Shell Shield so that we will have a breeding ground for younger enthusiasts and we have to treat the women just like how the men are being treated,” he added.
About the men’s team and their recent Test series victory over England in the Caribbean, Lloyd also said: “The captain (Kraigg Brathwaite) led by example. We batted a full day and it is obvious it looks like we are getting somewhere. We now have to run with that baton and try and make sure our young players are getting the necessary help that is needed.”