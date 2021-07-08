Looking for payoff

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has revealed that the regional players have been working on their “manoeuvring game” and he is hoping to see some improvement in that area when his team squares off against Australia in a five-match T20I series bowling off at 7.30 p.m. today at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
It will be the second straight five-match series for Pollard and company, who will be looking to improve on their performance in the recent 3-2 series loss against South Africa.
While their middle overs batting and dot-ball percentages have been a concern for the hosts, Pollard said the players are well aware of where they faltered and are working to correct their deficiencies. However, the West Indies captain said it will not happen overnight, but over time.
He again urged patience in dealing with the younger players in the side, in particular Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran.
Pollard explained that on Wednesday, they got the opportunity to work on their strike rotation and gathering singles during a training session, but that is not always the case during a packed scheduled of matches.
He said the team had been working on looking for singles and rotating the strike when they can before a series and when they have the “open net” facilities to do so.
“When we get the opportunity to do it, we are doing it and the other times we speak about it and hopefully it resonates with the guys and when we get onto the field, it works. We can’t work miracles overnight and we have to take everything into consideration,” said Pollard.
“At the minute we admit that we have struggled, and we are not great at rotating the strike but what can we do is try to improve in that aspect of it. We have had discussions about it and gone through the scenarios where we would have gotten stuck and guys have a fair idea what we expect of them. Let’s see if we can replicate what we have spoken about in the next series (against Australia),” he added.
As for the middle-overs role given to Hetmyer, Pollard asked the media to give the Guyanese—who had scores of 17, seven and 33 in the three games he played against South Africa—some breathing space.
“I am asking you guys politely, let’s try to just keep him out of the media for two or three days and see how he performs. He is a guy that is really talented and we have a lot of time for him, and we want him to do well,” said Pollard.
“With Nicholas Pooran, he is a young individual finding his craft and we know he is talented and in any sportsman’s career you are going to go through a period like this and this is opportunity for us to be there for these youngsters and protect them for a bit and help them come out of it,” he continued.
As for the Aussies, the WI captain said while a lot has been said about who isn’t touring with the squad, he said the West Indies players know they can’t afford to underestimate any team.
“Each game is a crunch match for us. I don’t like to take anything for granted. Each game is important for us,” he said.
“At the end of the day, once you leave your country to play, you come to represent, and you come with a group of professionals, so I am not going to say that they are vulnerable or a second-string team. We are going to play against an Australian national team and they have world-class players in there,” he added.
Australia will be without Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis for the Caribbean tour.
Aaron Finch will lead the visitors and will have the experience of Dan Christian, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood to call on.
With five games in eight days against Australia, the West Indies might look to do a lot more rotation in the line-up but Pollard said, “we still need to come up with the best XI at any given time to be victorious.
“For us, it is about finding the right combination to tackle the Australians.”