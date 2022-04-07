LOOKING GOOD

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have started preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship, set to be staged in Trinidad in May, and head coach David Furlonge is pleased to see the national players stepping up for their clubs on the domestic circuit.
The Red Force players assembled at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain on Tuesday as they gear up for the final three games of the four-day season, the first of which bowls off on May 18 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, with the hosts taking on the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
The Red Force won their first two games of the season against the Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in February and with home advantage for the final three rounds, the hosts will have a golden opportunity to break their drought in the four-day arena which dates back to 2006.
T&T will face defending four-day champions and current leaders Barbados Pride at Tarouba from May 25 and will conclude their campaign against the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from June 1.
So far on the domestic scene, Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano and Keagan Simmons have impressed with the bat. Mohammed scored two centuries for PowerGen Penal Sports, who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the Sunday League 50 overs competition.
Meanwhile, Simmons also scored a century in the Sunday League as Central Sports booked their place in the play-off. Solozano has also been in good form for Queen’s Park who topped the standings to earn direct qualification to the final.
“What was good to see is that several, if not all, of the players who played in the first two four-day games of the season, most of them averaged over 50 with the bat and others averaged over 45,” said Furlonge.
“It is good to see them performing in local cricket. We saw Uthman Muhammad topping the bowling with 15 wickets so far. It is good to see the fellas doing well which we asked them to do. We asked them to go back to their clubs and step up and they have done that,” the Red Force coach added.
In terms of the team’s training schedule, Furlonge said: “We have resumed training in full but the players still have a lot of domestic cricket coming up. They have the T20 starting this weekend.
“The performances in the domestic competition are something we are taking note of but there is a four-team competition coming up where the best players will be selected to play a series of games and then from that, a Trinidad team will be selected to go to Tobago and that team will not include any national players unless there is a special case for one or two players to be included,” he added.
Speaking about the training sessions, Furlonge said they would have had three days of training this past week and will most likely take a break for Easter before coming back together with a couple sessions at Diego Martin so that the players can familiarise themselves further with the conditions at the ground.
“We are focusing on all aspects, fielding, bowling, batting and physicals. We had 19 players today (Tuesday) but we have a couple players in Antigua and when everyone comes out we will probably have a squad of 30 players,” Furlonge explained.
“From there we will look to have some practice sessions and maybe a three-day game at Diego Martin where we play our first match in the second half of the season,” he added.
Asked about the West Indies players joining the camp, Furlonge said Jayden Seales and Joshua Da Silva will start training with the team next week after a two-week break following the West Indies 1-0 win in the three-match Test series against England.
Asked about Shannon Gabriel’s possible return to action in the second half of the season, Furlonge said the fast bowler “is doing physical training right now to make sure he is ready but he will start back to bowl in two weeks.”
“It is always good to have these players coming back into the team. We have Jayden and Shannon to lead the bowling along with Andy (Anderson Phillip), and then we have Joshua batting in the middle for us and if he can get some big scores, we can get totals of 300 plus. Darren Bravo is also set to be back in the team. Looking forward to these guys coming back in the team for those three matches,” the Red Force coach concluded.