LOOKING GOOD

“Lookin good.” The gentleman in the Carib Beer Stand was not speaking about the patchy outfield at the Queen’s Park Oval. He was talking about Alick Athanaze.
The Windward Islands Volcanoes opening batter treated the ten spectators in the “Carib Beer” to a second century in as many matches, as the Volcanoes beat the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by 50 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. CCC were well behind the 159 par score at 109 for four when rain forced the players off the field permanently.
Athanaze, the slim left-hander from Dominica, is a big reason why the Volcanoes are bubbling with two straight wins in Zone A of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup. His delightful 140 off 129 balls yesterday, combined with a steady 106 not out (131 balls) by Kavem Hodge, set the Volcanoes up nicely to get 300 for four in their allotted overs.
Asked to bat first for the second straight match, the Volcanoes owed much to Athanaze and Hodge. The pair followed up their century stand against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Monday with 208 for the second wicket yesterday. Both received chances, Athanaze on 113 and Hodge at 85. But the damage to the fielding side had already been done.
Having prospered through smart running and steady batting against the Eagles, the Volcanoes pair did the same against CCC. His confidence no doubt boosted by his breakthrough regional century (133) on Monday, Athanaze was fluent from the start yesterday.
CCC captain Denesh Ramdin was powerless to stifle the scoring as Athanaze again demonstrated the ability to stroke into the gaps and past the hands of fielders in the 30-metre circle. And when the boundary opportunities came, he and Hodge took them, Athanaze (16 fours, three sixes) catching the eye again with reverse sweeps and ramp shots mixed in with orthodox drives and pulls.
Having come together in the fifth over after Johnson Charles (nine) threw his bat at a Michail Powell delivery only for Matthew Forde to grab the catch one-handed to his right at cover, they were not separated until the end of the 42nd when Athanaze, growing ragged and perhaps tired, fell to a catch by the perfectly balanced Jonathan Drakes on the long-on boundary.
A couple CCC players walked over to shake the departing batter’s hand as he left the field, appreciative of a colleague making the most of his form and his talent. The score then was 234 for two.
But just as against the Harpy Eagles, two more wickets fell quickly to slow the Volcanoes’ push for 300. This time the promoted Shadrack Descarte and Sunil Ambris perished.
It was left to skipper Andre Fletcher to pick up the pace, which he did with a brisk unbeaten 30 off 19 balls while Hodge inched towards his hundred, which he reached with a dab past point off Amari Goodridge. The pair was still together when the innings closed.
And having been shot out for 119 in their opening match against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, the CCC batters would not have been fancied to get 301. By the time the rain came with nearly half the overs gone, CCC were well behind.
Promising starts by openers Demario Richards (24 off 18) and Kirstan Kallicharan (23 off 38) were curtailed when both were bowled, Richards by Hodge and Kallicharan by Larry Edward. While left-arm spin got rid of them, seamers Preston Mc Sween and Justin Greaves took care of Zavier Burton and Jonathan Drakes.
Ramdin (21 not out) was left to rebuild an innings that had quickly gone off course. The rain took the matter out of his hands. It hastened the inevitable.
Summarised scores:
Windward Islands Volcanoes 300-4, 50 overs (Alick Athanaze 140, Kavem Hodge 106 n.o, Andre Fletcher 30 n.o.; Amari Goodrudge 2/56) vs CCC 109-4 (Demario Richards 24, Kirstan Kallicharan 23, Denesh Ramdin 21 n.o.) —Volcanoes won by 50 runs on DLS method.