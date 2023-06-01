Lopez bags bronze in Scotland

Giovanni Lopez

RISING JUDO STAR: Giovanni Lopez

Rising judo star Giovanni Lopez, of Judo Academy of Trinidad and Tobago, copped bronze at the Granite City Grand Prix held in the Aberdeen Sports Village, Aberdeen, Scotland, over the weekend.

The Granite City Grand Prix is a premier tournament, a proving ground for many judokas in Great Britain, hosted by Judo Scotland, the governing body for Judo in Scotland. Lopez, who was invited to train at Club Esprit in Scotland, the same club at which Trinidad and Tobago’s first female judo Olympian Gabriella Wood trains, took advantage of the opportunity made possible through the patronage of The Friends of Judo Foundation.

Reacting to his performance, Lopez’s dad Nigel said: “The invitation to Giovanni wasn’t only geared towards developing him as an athlete, but also to expose him to critical elements for a judoka’s progress—such as coping mechanisms for competition, sportsmanship, performing under pressure and the use of tactics and strategies, not only for the sport, but for life.”

Prior to the competition, Lopez had a two-month stint in Scotland which gave him the opportunity to prepare at the British National Training Centre, where Britain’s elite judokas train, all under the watchful eyes of internationally-recognised Scottish coach Lee Calder.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Primary Schools athletics in limbo

The 2023 National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships are still in limbo.

The competition was expected to run off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella last month and there is still no clarity on whether or not it will be staged.

Building Legacy

Building Legacy

FRESH from its triumphant victory at the recently concluded Antigua Sailing Week, the Trinidad and Tobago sailing vessel Legacy is back in Trinidad waters where she will take a much deserved break until the next racing campaign. The 43-foot sailboat which was skippered by Reginald Williams, won the overall Club Class trophy after edging past its rivals the Great Alpha Centauri of London to win the concluding race of the day, which secured the vessel a first place finish in its class and division.

Hart loses national title

RICHARD HART, the most successful male player in the history of the sport in Trinidad and Tobago, surrendered his over-50 title when the National Squash Championships ended Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Lopez bags bronze in Scotland

Lopez bags bronze in Scotland

Rising judo star Giovanni Lopez, of Judo Academy of Trinidad and Tobago, copped bronze at the Granite City Grand Prix held in the Aberdeen Sports Village, Aberdeen, Scotland, over the weekend.

Campbell-Smith rules in Tacarigua

Campbell-Smith rules in Tacarigua

Campbell-Smith was in tremendous form as she made a national junior tennis team for the third time this season, last weekend, at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Lewis strikes Whitsuntide gold

Lewis strikes Whitsuntide gold

Concorde’s Omari Lewis clocked a personal best 10.29 seconds to grab men’s 100 metres gold at the Whitsuntide Games, in Grenada, on the weekend.

Stallions sprinter Raheem McCalman was second in the century in 10.57. Matthew Graham, however, just missed out on the podium, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) athlete finishing fourth in 10.76.