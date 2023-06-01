Lopez bags bronze in Scotland

Rising judo star Giovanni Lopez, of Judo Academy of Trinidad and Tobago, copped bronze at the Granite City Grand Prix held in the Aberdeen Sports Village, Aberdeen, Scotland, over the weekend.
The Granite City Grand Prix is a premier tournament, a proving ground for many judokas in Great Britain, hosted by Judo Scotland, the governing body for Judo in Scotland. Lopez, who was invited to train at Club Esprit in Scotland, the same club at which Trinidad and Tobago’s first female judo Olympian Gabriella Wood trains, took advantage of the opportunity made possible through the patronage of The Friends of Judo Foundation.
Reacting to his performance, Lopez’s dad Nigel said: “The invitation to Giovanni wasn’t only geared towards developing him as an athlete, but also to expose him to critical elements for a judoka’s progress—such as coping mechanisms for competition, sportsmanship, performing under pressure and the use of tactics and strategies, not only for the sport, but for life.”
Prior to the competition, Lopez had a two-month stint in Scotland which gave him the opportunity to prepare at the British National Training Centre, where Britain’s elite judokas train, all under the watchful eyes of internationally-recognised Scottish coach Lee Calder.