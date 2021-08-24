Losses for T&T junior hockey teams in Pan Am

Sport filler #2

There was another heavy defeat for the Trinidad and Tobago women, but a narrow loss for the T&T men when the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship continued in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

Playing their first match of the tournament, a depleted T&T squad, which reportedly travelled with only 14 players nearly upset the United States men in their Pool A encounter.

Teague Marcano gave T&T a 12th minute lead from a penalty corner. However, the Americans responded with goals from Jatin Sharma (21st) and Mehtab Grewal (30th).

The T&T men then revived their hopes of a positive result and progressing to the semi-finals when Joel Daniel equalised soon after. But with five minutes remaining, the USA grabbed all three points through a Brett Eisner field goal (3-2).

T&T will next play table-toppers Argentina in their final pool match today, knowing they will need to win to have a chance of moving on. On Monday, the Argentines beat the Americans 2-0.

For the T&T women, however, their semi-final hopes are over. Following on from their 15-0 drubbing by the USA in their opening Pool B match on Monday, the women found themselves on the wrong end of a 11-0 result against the hosts yesterday.

T&T were trailing from as early as the fourth minute through a goal by Fernanda Arrieta, who completed a double by scoring again in the 33rd. Also netting a brace for Chile was Fernanda Ramirez in the ninth and 45th minutes, while Simone Avelli (12th, 42nd, 51st) notched a hat-trick.

The T&T women will now play Argentina, the third-placed team in Pool B, tomorrow, to decide fifth and sixth spots.

