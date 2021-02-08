Lost for words

Even after his side had completed its shock win, West Indies coach kept on his business face on Sunday. But even he could not hold back a broad smile eventually and from praising his men after their historic three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattorgram. And he feels they are moving in the right direction.
“To watch this team come from where it has come from with all the negatives since we left the Caribbean to come and have a performance like this, it’s unbelievable. I don’t have words for it right now,” Simmons said in a post-match television interview.
He had just watched Kyle Mayers on debut score a match-winning unbeaten 210, compiled in the main in partnership with another debutant, Nkrumah Bonner (86), as West Indies completed the highest-ever run chase in Asia in getting a victory target of 395.
The pair only made the starting XI because a number of players decided to skip the tour because of concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, including middle order batsmen Darren Bravo, Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer. But that trio was not missed on Sunday as imposing left-hander Mayers and Bonner executed the final day’s plan better than their coach expected.
“The guys went about it in a way even I sometimes during the day couldn’t believe that these were guys making their debut,” Simmons admitted. And the WI coach declared that positive things were taking place within the squad.
“There are a lot of changes happening,” he declared. “We had two guys who made their debut in the last Test we played (Joshua Da Silva and Chemar Holder) and showed the attitude we want in this team and then we have three guys here making their debut (Mayers, Bonner and Shayne Moseley) and showing the attitude we want, so the attitude and the culture itself is changing which is what I want to see...The character is forming here.”
Coach Simmons was also pleased for his stand-in skipper, senior man Kraigg Brathwaite. “In this Test match I was happy for the captain. He came down here the last time and got, I don’t want to say obliterated but he’s come back this time and (said) ‘hey, we must grind through this, I was here the last time and I’m not gonna go through that again.’ So I am happy for him that he got this victory too.”
Simmons also gave credit to his batting coach Monty Desai for how the batsmen coped with the Bangladesh spinners. “Monty, his work ethic is unbelievable. And the work he’s put in with each of these batsmen as to their use of the crease, the use of their feet, everything like that has been nothing short of exceptional, and the players themselves have bought into everything,” Simmons said.
“We’ve always been talked about as not being able to play spin well but I think that we handled ourselves extremely well throughout this Test match. Bangladesh lost Shakib (Al-Hasan), so that was a plus for us, but the other spinners bowled really well and we handled ourselves, so praises must go to him (Desai) and to the batters for taking the work and transferring it on to the pitch,” he added.
With their win on Sunday, West Indies now cannot lose the two-match series. Simmons wants his players to enjoy the moment but he is also keen to have them refocus quickly before the final match begins tomorrow night (T&T time) in Bangladesh.
“My emotions will die again this evening (Sunday) after we have a little bit of celebration...and we will start thinking about the second Test because this series is not over yet,” Simmons warned. “We have five days to play and one of the things that we talked about earlier on is making sure we get to the fifth day and we got to the fifth day. We had a chance (Sunday), so we looking at getting to the fifth day in the next Test with a chance of winning that Test match.”