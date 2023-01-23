ALL nine members of the “Love All” slate were elected unopposed during the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association’s (TTTTA) annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
The team is led by Dr Shellyanne Wilson, who became the second female president of the national body for the sport.
“Love All” will be in charge of the TTTTA for the next two years and the group has scheduled a meeting today to determine “the first items on the agenda.”
Former national player Dr Wilson, a graduate of The University of the West Indies who completed her PhD at the Institute of Marketing, University of Cambridge, England, was last involved in the sport when she helped produce the WASA Club Invitational Tournament in 2019.
WASA captain and two-time national champion Curtis Humphreys was elected 1st vice-president, while Jelani Bramble and Earnest Fraser, the vice-presidents of the Tobago and South Zones, respectively, will be the 2nd and 3rd vice-presidents, respectively.
Patrice Valentine, vice-president of PowerGen Club, is the general secretary, while Carenage Blasters president and former national coach Nigel Morgan and Sharon Bravo-Phillip will be her assistant and 2nd assistant secretary, respectively.
Rabindra Outar is the treasurer, and former national top-ten player Everton Sorzano will be the public relations officer for the two-year term.
Merle Baggoo became the first female president of the TTTTA in April 2021, but the 1964 national champion resigned just six months later as a result of challenges associated with keeping the sport alive in the pandemic.
Kevin Lewis became the interim president until the middle of last year and top official Richard Copeland acted until Sunday’s AGM.
“Love All” plans to run the sport “guided by the principles of transparency, integrity and accountability.”