Lowkie shines in Preysal

ANSON LOWKIE was expectedly crowned champion of the Central/South Zone Open Singles Table Tennis Tournament last week Sunday at Preysal Government Secondary School.

The former national top-ten player came from behind to defeat Isa Mohammed 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 in a battle of the top two seeds in the final.

After a bye in the first round, Lowkie faced his toughest test when he came within two points of defeat to nose out the country’s leading under-13 player Josiah Joseph 9-11, 11-5. 16-14, 11-13, 11-9 in the quarter-finals.

The Southerner then defeated Musaahib Newaj 11-5, 13-15, 11-4, 15-13, while Mohammed denied another national under-13 player, Ethan Ramcharan, 11-7, 11-8, 11-4 in the other semi-final.

Priyanka Khellawan was the only female to reach the main draw, and after beating her cousin Sachin Ramsumair 11-8, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6, the former two-time Caribbean under-13 champ was beaten 12-10, 11-7, 11-4 in the quarters.

Lyllana Boodhan, the country’s top under-13 female player who has won nine singles titles this season, was beaten in three straight games by Lowkie and Rasheed Mohammed in Group 1 and failed to qualify to the main draw.

Anthony Laquis was seeded fourth, but he finished second in the round-robin group stage after being upset (5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9) by Ishwar Sookoonsingh and ended up playing Newaj in the quarters instead of the semis.

The No. 3 seed, a Triple Crown champ in the 2019 Fazal Karim Chaguanas East Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, won their clash 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9.

Faiz Mohammed was seeded fifth, but the crafty veteran was beaten by youngsters Joseph (9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8) and Ramsumair (11-9, 14-12, 11-8) in Group 5 and failed to qualify for the knockout stage. —Shammi Kowlessar

