Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Levi Garcia

ATTRACTING INTEREST: Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia has been linked with Olympique Lyonnais, the top French football club.

Onlymercato.com has reported that Olympique Lyonnais have ambitious plans for next season and are looking to strengthen their attack. The French club is said to be very interested in striker Garcia, who is currently under contract with Greek champions AEK Athens until 2025.

The 25-year-old was top scorer with 14 league goals, as AEK won their first Greek title in six years, breaking Olympiacos’ stranglehold of three successive championships.

Garcia is described in the French publication as fast, technical and able to move across the entire attacking front. With Scottish champions Celtic among the clubs considering Athens’ £15 price for the player, Onlymercato reports that there is a lot of competition for Garcia.

“Lyon will not be alone on this issue because several European clubs are also in the running to recruit Garcia this summer. The player could therefore be spoiled for choice as to his future destination.

“Despite this, Olympique Lyonnais seem determined to bring the striker into their ranks in order to strengthen their attacking potential for next season. This would be good news for Lyon supporters who hope to see their team shine in national competitions and return to Europe”.

For a few years now, Lyon have not won a major title in France or Europe. The club’s leaders have therefore decided to bet on talented players like Levi Garcia to regain their place at the top of French and European football.

According to the report: “It remains to be seen whether the Lyon club will manage to convince the Trinidadian striker to join their ranks. Business to follow therefore for Lyon supporters who are impatiently awaiting the course of the summer transfer window.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jordan and Sinclair strike early

Barbados Pride pacer Akeem Jordan and Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair shared four wickets to give West Indies “A” an early edge against Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday—but adverse weather again cut short play.

FAREWELL KING CLAUDE

FAREWELL KING CLAUDE

Whatever his circumstances at the end, Claude Noel will forever be Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever boxing world champion.

Recently, a 54-second video of the country’s first world champion dragging on the floor and screaming for help was posted to social media. Blind and an amputee, Noel was heard calling for his stick. On Sunday, at age 74 (1948-2023), he passed away, the circumstances of his death unknown.

McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

CHAYSE MCQUAN is attempting to capture the men’s crown in the National Squash Championship for the third time in succession.

The leading tournament in the sport in the country will take place from this afternoon until Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Committee rules in favour of PowerGen

The National League Disciplinary Committee has recommended that PowerGen Penal Sports Club receive 24 points for their second-round Premiership 1 league match against Profilbau Victoria United which ended in a no-result at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore in February.

Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia has been linked with Olympique Lyonnais, the top French football club.

Onlymercato.com has reported that Olympique Lyonnais have ambitious plans for next season and are looking to strengthen their attack. The French club is said to be very interested in striker Garcia, who is currently under contract with Greek champions AEK Athens until 2025.

Rangers terminated

THE CHANCES of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean club tournaments have almost certainly vanished following Monday night’s dramatic collapse and 5-2 defeat to Police FC at their La Horquetta stronghold.