Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia has been linked with Olympique Lyonnais, the top French football club.
Onlymercato.com has reported that Olympique Lyonnais have ambitious plans for next season and are looking to strengthen their attack. The French club is said to be very interested in striker Garcia, who is currently under contract with Greek champions AEK Athens until 2025.
The 25-year-old was top scorer with 14 league goals, as AEK won their first Greek title in six years, breaking Olympiacos’ stranglehold of three successive championships.
Garcia is described in the French publication as fast, technical and able to move across the entire attacking front. With Scottish champions Celtic among the clubs considering Athens’ £15 price for the player, Onlymercato reports that there is a lot of competition for Garcia.
“Lyon will not be alone on this issue because several European clubs are also in the running to recruit Garcia this summer. The player could therefore be spoiled for choice as to his future destination.
“Despite this, Olympique Lyonnais seem determined to bring the striker into their ranks in order to strengthen their attacking potential for next season. This would be good news for Lyon supporters who hope to see their team shine in national competitions and return to Europe”.
For a few years now, Lyon have not won a major title in France or Europe. The club’s leaders have therefore decided to bet on talented players like Levi Garcia to regain their place at the top of French and European football.
According to the report: “It remains to be seen whether the Lyon club will manage to convince the Trinidadian striker to join their ranks. Business to follow therefore for Lyon supporters who are impatiently awaiting the course of the summer transfer window.”