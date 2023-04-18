Maginley eliminates sixth-seed in ITF ‘pro’ tournament

ANTIGUAN Jody Maginley sent the No. 6 seed packing when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The son of former leading Caribbean player John Maginley defeated American Kareem Al Allaf 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to book his place in tomorrow’s ‘round of 16.’ The first round matches are being contested over two days and three of the four local players will be in action today.

Two-time national champion Nabeel Mohammed got the worst possible draw as he will come up against top-seeded American Ezekiel Clark, who is No. 526 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professional) rankings,

Great Britain-based 17-year-old Luca Shamsi will come up against another teenager, third-seeded Australian Edward Winter (#703), while Sebastien Byng, who captured the Under-18 and 21 titles in the Catch National Junior Championship last week, will face No. 8 seed Kasuka Ogura (#839) of Japan.

United States-based Joseph Cadogan was the only Trinidad and Tobago player on yesterday’s schedule.

However, the unranked Tranquillity Open champ, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of #969 in 2012 as a 22-year-old and an ITF rating of #2,571 almost exactly four years ago, had not taken the court up to press time. None of this country’s four players possess world rankings and they got into the 32-draw with ‘wild cards.’

The six-day competition is the first professional tennis tournament in the country in four years, but the first featuring men since the early 1990s.

And as was the case in 2019 when women were in the spotlight, there will another US$15,000 event taking place from next Tuesday until next week Sunday. A US$15,000 tournament is the lowest rung on the ladder in professional tennis.

