Magnetic appeal

AYE! Is 52 minutes to kick-off, where allyuh?”
I didn’t think it was necessary to remind the person I was trying to reach yesterday about the clock ticking down to midday. When it comes to the World Cup though, you do what you have to because every four years everything but the absolutely essential gives way to the month-long feast of football.
Maybe the generations classified as X, Y and Z need elaboration, but when you come from the era of black-and-white television, rotary dial telephones and Norwegian salt butter in those big yellow tins, just saying “World Cup” refers to only one thing: the biggest stage of the world’s most popular sport.
Does it mean the issues of corruption in the awarding of this edition, together with the exploitation of workers and basic human rights issues in Qatar are irrelevant? Of course not, but I didn’t need FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s hour-long monologue in Doha on Saturday to be aware of the glaring and shameless hypocrisy of the white world which self-righteously imposes its narratives and perspectives upon us as the only legitimate ones.
Just look at the charade which unfolded in the final weekend of the global climate summit in Egypt, on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from where the Qataris became the first host nation to lose their opening game of the finals in going down 2-0 to Ecuador.
For all the pretty talk, you have the nations of the world which caused this climate crisis finding every which way to not have to pay up to help the poor, vulnerable countries which did not create this dilemma. This is what real power is all about: wrong and strong, and don’t you dare challenge them unless you want to suffer the economic or other consequences.
Well, I was going to enjoy this World Cup anyway because it is the ultimate in prestige single sporting events unlike cricket for example, which I grew up in, so therefore, don’t have much of a choice in being hooked to it, but which seems to have a “World Cup” of some sort or the other every five minutes. If you miss one, you don’t have to wait long before another one rolls into view.
Swimming just had its World Cup series in which Dylan Carter excelled. However, next month they’ve got the World Championships in Australia, and in any event, the pinnacle of that sport is still the Olympics, isn’t it? In fact, the measure of the status of the World Cup is that football is the only long-established sport at the Olympics in which a gold medal is not considered the ultimate achievement.
Some big names
will be missing
Senegal won’t have Sadio Mane and others are carrying injuries. None of that really matters, though, because it only opens the way for others to make the headlines in a tournament which inflames emotions in such footballing hotspots as Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires but also in locations like Dhaka and Bangkok where the football-obsessed folk of Bangladesh and Thailand really have no immediate realistic expectation of seeing their nation at a World Cup.
What is it about football, and especially a World Cup, that has pulled in so many of us long before the days of wall-to-wall coverage where the game is available now virtually 24/7? And yes, I acknowledge that there are many looking on in amusement, and maybe even disdain, at those of us lower mortals getting worked up about grown men running around in short pants kicking a ball.
Maybe it’s just the simplicity of the sport, combined with the history, the fan following and the roar of the crowds which create such an intense, emotional experience that sometimes you feel the need to try to head the ball in yourself from six thousand miles away as occurred when England defender John Terry cleared off the line from Stern John’s header in our only World Cup experience so far in Germany, 2006.
But let me leave it to Brazilian veteran journalist Jose Trajano, who in the excellent 2021 Netflix biography on Pele, explained the conflict created by the World Cup like this:
“I covered the 1970 World Cup, and let me make it very clear that I was against the dictatorship (Brazil was ruled by a brutal military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985). I went there to cheer against my country.
We imagined that if Brazil won the World Cup it would bolster the dictatorship, and none of us wanted that.
But when it comes to football, the heart rules the head. You forget your principles once the ball starts rolling. Once we were there, it was impossible not to get behind our team.”
Beautiful or brutal, there is nothing like a World Cup.