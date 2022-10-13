Magnificent 7 for Boodhan

Priyanka Khellawan

UNDER-19 GIRLS CHAMP: Former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champion Priyanka Khellawan is congratulated by former national champ Yuvraaj Dookram after completing her Triple Crown. —Photo: ERNEST FRASER

LLYANNA BOODHAN captured her seventh singles title of the season and Daniel Bhim completed a hat-trick when the curtain fell on the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Boodhan, a pupil of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu School, had beaten Ashlea Mohammed in all but one of their previous clashes for titles this year, and the story had the same ending when she prevailed 11-4, 11-6, 8-11, 11-2 in the Under-13 final.

The daughter of former top-ranked national player Linda Partap-Boodhan also won this category in the SilverBowl Championship in June, as well as Caroni Zone Tournament and last month when she also lifted the Under-15 trophy in the National Youth Championship.

Boodhan, who won six “Caroni” titles three years ago, had also claimed the Under-15 and 21 crowns in this year’s edition, and her only defeat in singles this season was to her older sister Rayanna in their battle for the Under-18 title in “Caroni” in late August.

Bhim, who won the Under-9 title in all four major junior competitions in 2019, is well on his way to completing the Under-11 sweep this season.

After being triumphant in “Silverbowl” and “National Youth”, the St Peter’s Private School pupil dismissed Liam Rattoo in a title match for the second time in a row, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6.

Bhim’s schoolmate Coen Mack was an 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 winner over Samir Radge Coomar for the Under-9 crown, but Kaitlyn La Fon turned in the most commanding victory in a final when the student of St Joseph Convent, St Joseph, crushed Karishma Persad 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 for the Under-15 trophy.

Elizabeth Rajah of Sacred Heart RC School won both matches in five games to secure the title in Under-11 age-group. The Under-9 division was also a straight round-robin event and ASJA Primary School’s Hidayah Mohammed won her three matches for the title.

“National Youth” champ Rukha Campbell-Smith won twice and was narrowly beaten 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8 by the eventual champ in her other match. The St Monica’s Preparatory School pupil is one of four siblings who participated in the two-weekend tournament.

Abba lost both matches in the under-11 category, while Em-Miryam and Yeshowah, the only male in the quartet, reached the quarter-finals of the Under-13 and 15 divisions, respectively.

All four also compete in tennis and Em-Miryam is actually currently listed at No. 4 in the 14 & under COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) rankings, while Abba is the most successful 12 & under female player in the country in the last year. Josiah Joseph and Priyanka Khellawan were the most successful players in the tournament as the Naparima College students captured the Under-13 and 19 singles titles, respectively, Sunday, after being triumphant in doubles and team events the previous Sunday.

