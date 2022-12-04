MAGNIFIQUE!

Kylian Mbappe

ON TARGET: France's Kylian Mbappe, left, scores his team's second goal during their World Cup round of 16 clash against Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. Photo: AP

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured France a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a convincing 3-1 win over Poland, yesterday.

Giroud looked certain to open the scoring early on as he arrived to tap in a backpost cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he could not reach it in time.

Giroud would not be denied though, rifling France ahead on 44 minutes with a superb turn and shot—his 52nd for “Les Bleus” and moving him ahead of Thierry Henry to become the country’s all-time top men’s scorer.

Mbappe doubled France’s advantage on 75 minutes with a powerful strike before adding another with a sensational curled finish into the far top right corner—his fifth of the tournament.

Poland scored a late consolation goal through a Robert Lewandowski penalty. The Poland striker missed on his first attempt but referee Jesus Valenzuela ordered for it to be re-taken, with Lewandowski scoring the second.

The result means France will continue their World Cup title defence in the quarter-finals against England, who beat Senegal 3-0 in the late game yesterday.

France got off to a dominant start before abandoning possession, looking to create space in the back of the Polish defence after Mbappe’s first forays failed to lead to clear chances.

Poland’s poise was close to being rewarded in the 38th minute when the onrushing Piotr Zielenski’s shot was parried by Lloris. It then came back into the midfielder’s path but his second attempt was deflected by Theo Hernandez. Jakub Kaminski followed, only for his shot to be saved close to the goalline by Raphael Varane.

One minute from the break, however, France’s tactics paid off. Mbappe drew the defence to him and slid the ball through into the path of Giroud, who grabbed the inch of space he needed to clip the ball past Szczesny and net his third goal of the tournament. The 36-year-old Giroud, who did not score a goal in Russia four years ago, had drawn level with Henry on 51 goals after netting a brace in the defending champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

France looked casual, especially Mbappe, but the forward came up with a spine-chilling rising shot that went under the bar before curling another jaw-dropping shot into the top corner one minute into injury time. They were his fourth and fifth goals in Qatar, and Mbappe became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before his 24th birthday, having netted as many as Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

A handball by Dayot Upamecano gave Lewandowski a chance of scoring a consolation goal with a penalty that was first saved by Lloris before being retaken—and scored—as the goalkeeper did not have his feet on the line.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sterling returns to England after armed break-in at his home

RAHEEM STERLING is heading back to the UK from England’s World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a “family matter” shortly before kick-off, having started two of the ‘Three Lions’ three games at the World Cup so far.

Windies suffer 164-run defeat

Windies suffer 164-run defeat

ROSTON CHASE’S first Test fifty in two years proved insufficient as a first session collapse all but condemned West Indies to a 164-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test, yesterday.

Resuming the final day on 192 for three in pursuit of an improbable 498 but with survival the main objective, West Indies lost two wickets inside the first hour and another two before lunch, before being dismissed for 333 about 35 minutes before tea at Perth Stadium.

MAGNIFIQUE!

MAGNIFIQUE!

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe secured France a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a convincing 3-1 win over Poland, yesterday.

Giroud looked certain to open the scoring early on as he arrived to tap in a backpost cross from Ousmane Dembele into an open goal, but he could not reach it in time.

Giroud would not be denied though, rifling France ahead on 44 minutes with a superb turn and shot—his 52nd for “Les Bleus” and moving him ahead of Thierry Henry to become the country’s all-time top men’s scorer.

Campbell-Smith trio in last 16 in Florida

Campbell-Smith trio in last 16 in Florida

THREE Campbell-Smith siblings advanced to the “round of 16” in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Abba, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s leading 12 & under players, brushed aside a player from Canada 6-0, 6-1 in the 11 & under draw after winning twice in straight sets the day before in the qualifying draw.

Her brother Yeshowah booked his place in the last 16 in the 14 & under division with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) triumph over a player from Chile.

And Ruhka, the youngest member of the quartet, received a bye in the first round of the 8 & under draw.

Pooran’s Gladiators triumph

Player-of-the-tournament Nicholas Pooran played another key role as Deccan Gladiators defeated Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers by 37 runs to lift the Abu Dhabi T10 title, yesterday.

Asked to bat first in the final at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Gladiators gathered a challenging 128 for four from their 10 overs with South African all-rounder David Wiese top-scoring with an 18-ball unbeaten 43 and captain Pooran belting 40 not out off 23 balls.

In reply, Strikers slumped to 29 for the fourth over and never really recovered, eventually ending on 91 for five.

Good exposure for T&T at CAC ‘Beach Games’

JOSHUA PERSAUD and Nicholas Williams reached the volleyball quarter-finals of the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games last month in Colombia.

But after winning three matches, the Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten 21-9, 21-9 by Guardado brothers, Cristopher and Yoel, of El Salvador.

Brittney Choon and Tsyan Selvon went down 21-11, 21-13 to Colombians Kianny Ximena Nunez in their battle for a place in the quarters. The top T&T pair began the tournament by whipping Jamaicans Alexandria Ashman and Chevonna Lewis 21-6, 21-18 in the round-robin stage.