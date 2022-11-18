Mahabir back for ‘Nationals’

David Mahabir

OLDEST-EVER NATIONAL CHAMPION: David Mahabir

DAVID MAHABIR has returned to participate in the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championships.

The most prestigious tournament in the sport returns today, after a near three-year Covid-19 hiatus, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

However it will be an abbreviated version of “Nationals” with only the main events —men’s and women’s singles—and no team, doubles or veterans’ draws. The men’s singles will get going at 10 a.m. today and the women’s event will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Mahabir, based in Canada since the late 1960s, made his first trip back home in more than two decades in 2013 and became the oldest ever national champion at the age of 62.

The three-time Caribbean veterans’ (over-45) champ came back in ’15 and ’16 and was narrowly beaten in the final both times by the France-based Dexter St Louis, the most successful player to ever emerge from this country. It has been nine years since Mahabir’s historic victory, but the top players in the country still respect him at age 71.

In fact, Aaron Wilson, who won the last edition of this tournament in 2019, has had the most trouble against the crafty “chopper” and has lost their two meetings in this tournament. The 24-year-old was completely dominating the sport before the pandemic, but he was based in the United States when the first major tournament in almost three years—the Silver Bowl Championships—took place in August.

Wilson’s main challenger should be two-time champ Curtis Humphreys, but the field does not contain five-time champ Reeza Burke, now in his late 40s, Derron Douglas and Arun Roopnarine.

The 18-year-old Douglas, who reached the final in the last edition, is now based in Europe, while the Roopnarine, who finished ’19 ranked second in the country has not returned to action since the sport restarted.

Yuvraaj Dookram, ranked No. 1 at the end of both ’16 and ‘17, is back for his first major tournament in four years. The 2014 champ was one of the leading players of the Champions League when he returned to competition early last season and he will have the respect of everyone in this event.

The 83 players will begin action in 27 round-robin groups today and the top two from reach group will qualify for the main draw. First serve is 10 a.m.

Had QRC won, it would have been a surprise.

Given the Royalians’ brittle defending all season, Fatima College’s 5-0 thrashing in yesterday’s Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, was routine given their second-placed league finish in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) last month.

Michael Chaves scored twice, with Jaden Williams, Christian Bailey and Alijah Nunes getting Fatima’s other three goals, while QRC had just one shot on target.

The battle for Caribbean white-ball supremacy is on with defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking on Jamaica Scorpions in the CG United Super50 final, bowling off today at 2 p.m. at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Both teams have been impressive this season, topping their respective groups before scoring over 300 runs in their respective semi-final victories to reach the championship game.

Santana-Duke to lead T&T’s ‘Beach Games’ contingent

TOP SWIMMERS Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, and Zachary Anthony are included in the Trinidad and Tobago team which will compete at the first-ever Sand and Beach Games which commences today in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Lovie Santana-Duke, the TTOC’s senior administrative officer, was appointed as Team TTO’s chef de mission (head of delegation) for the Games which runs from today through next Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised the last-over heroics of Shannon Gabriel after the fast bowler successfully defended 17 runs against a rampant Roshon Primus to get the defending champions over the line by 11 runs in the first CG United Super50 Cup semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday night.

The West Indies Under-19 women suffered their third loss in the Women’s Under-19 four-team series in the eastern coastal Indian city of Visakhapatnam, falling to their hosts in a low-scoring match yesterday.

The India “B” Women’s Under-19 team dismissed the Windies for 44 in 16.5 overs before racing to 48 for two off just 7.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory.

At the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, the Windies won the toss and opted to bat first. They never got going with Trishan Holder falling in the first over. They were 21 for five at the half-way stage and never recovered. There were three run-outs in the West Indies innings.