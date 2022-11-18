Mahabir back for ‘Nationals’

DAVID MAHABIR has returned to participate in the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championships.
The most prestigious tournament in the sport returns today, after a near three-year Covid-19 hiatus, at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.
However it will be an abbreviated version of “Nationals” with only the main events —men’s and women’s singles—and no team, doubles or veterans’ draws. The men’s singles will get going at 10 a.m. today and the women’s event will begin at 1 p.m. tomorrow.
Mahabir, based in Canada since the late 1960s, made his first trip back home in more than two decades in 2013 and became the oldest ever national champion at the age of 62.
The three-time Caribbean veterans’ (over-45) champ came back in ’15 and ’16 and was narrowly beaten in the final both times by the France-based Dexter St Louis, the most successful player to ever emerge from this country. It has been nine years since Mahabir’s historic victory, but the top players in the country still respect him at age 71.
In fact, Aaron Wilson, who won the last edition of this tournament in 2019, has had the most trouble against the crafty “chopper” and has lost their two meetings in this tournament. The 24-year-old was completely dominating the sport before the pandemic, but he was based in the United States when the first major tournament in almost three years—the Silver Bowl Championships—took place in August.
Wilson’s main challenger should be two-time champ Curtis Humphreys, but the field does not contain five-time champ Reeza Burke, now in his late 40s, Derron Douglas and Arun Roopnarine.
The 18-year-old Douglas, who reached the final in the last edition, is now based in Europe, while the Roopnarine, who finished ’19 ranked second in the country has not returned to action since the sport restarted.
Yuvraaj Dookram, ranked No. 1 at the end of both ’16 and ‘17, is back for his first major tournament in four years. The 2014 champ was one of the leading players of the Champions League when he returned to competition early last season and he will have the respect of everyone in this event.
The 83 players will begin action in 27 round-robin groups today and the top two from reach group will qualify for the main draw. First serve is 10 a.m.