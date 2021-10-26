Mahabir promises new vision for cricket

With the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections set to take place on Saturday, outgoing general secretary Surujdath Mahabir and his team of candidates have launched their election manifesto as they vie to unseat the incumbent Azim Bassarath and his administration.
Mahabir, who is the current president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League, has assembled a team of candidates to contest four executive posts and he said the manifesto “represents the vision of the four of us who are looking to change the leadership of the organisation.”
Key areas in the manifesto, entitled “Recovery, Development and Sustainability”, include the commercialisation of the available land space at the Board’s headquarters based in Balmain, Couva; a review of local cricket competitions with a view to bridging the gap between local, regional and international cricket; a renewed focus on youth development and the development of standardised selection policies, assessment and procedures for all national and zonal teams.
Mahabir will be contesting the post of president and will go up against Bassarath, who will be seeking a fifth term in office.
Contesting the post of first vice-president will be Shareda Mohammed, who will be up against incumbent Arjoon Ramlal as well as independent candidate, former West Indies Players’ Association president, Dinanath Ramnarine.
It is the first time a woman will be contesting high office in the TTCB. No woman has ever held an executive officer position in the TTCB. Only one other woman, Ann Browne-John, will be up for elections, contesting one of the executive members’ posts.
Meanwhile, outgoing treasurer Sukesh Maniam will be contesting the position of third vice-president against incumbent Parasram Singh, while Altaf Baksh is vying to become the general secretary. Baksh will come up against Henry Chase.
Mahabir’s team will not be contesting the second vice-president’s position, which is currently held by Kerwin John, or the post of treasurer. Two persons, Richard Ramkissoon and independent candidate Kishwah Chaitoo, will be contesting the post of treasurer.
Mahabir said his team’s manifesto has been well received by the TTCB membership despite the support that Bassarath has been getting in the build-up to the elections.
“We have been out on the field and we have announced our manifesto and the response has been fantastic and we feel people are realising that there is a need for a change and a new vision in order to take the organisation forward.
“We are not about changing the entire executive of the TTCB. It is about changing the leadership and to have a new pathway and a new vision for cricket in Trinidad and Tobago,” Mahabir told the Express yesterday.
Asked about the standardised policy to govern selections, Mahabir said that it was an issue that has come up numerous times where some persons feel they are not being fairly treated.
“If we have standardised criteria for selection and policies to govern that, then it will be a fairer and more transparent procedure,” Mahabir explained.
In terms of his plans for the senior team, Mahabir said they want to make sure the team is better prepared and part of that will involve getting specialist coaches to work with the players.
“The trend worldwide is that teams have specialist coaches, even if it is part-time, and it will be based on affordability, to work with the players in specific areas like fast bowling, fielding, batting, fitness or on the mental side of it. We need to have all aspects of the game covered so that when they go out to play, they are fully prepared mentally, physically and in terms of their skill level,” he explained.
The local cricket structure is also on the agenda for Mahabir’s team, who will be looking into a “franchise concept” as a means to bridge the gap between local and regional cricket.
Other key areas of the manifesto include the facilitation of the formation of a coach’s association and a focus on creating a pool of specialist coaches to be used at all levels; widening the pool of players by targeting the involvement of 10,000 Under-18 children in cricket programmes across the country; and increasing the pool of umpires with a focus on recruitment and training.