Former Cricket West Indies director Baldath Mahabir believes Nicholas Pooran has done the right thing by stepping away from the West Indies white-ball captaincy to focus on his own game.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach, David Furlonge, was caught by surprise by Pooran’s announcement. “I am surprised at the decision, but it is his decision and we support him in what he thinks is best for his cricket and for West Indies cricket,” stated Furlonge. “He was happy captaining the Red Force and he was proud of the players’ performances.”
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Mahabir said he wasn’t shocked by the move and, given the disastrous World Cup campaign, more people needed to own up to their failures. “I think Nicholas has done the right thing,” said Mahabir.
“The team has failed. His own game suffered a bit of a slump, so he needs to focus his attention on building up his own credentials before taking the team forward,” he added. “So, I think given the debacle of the T20 World Cup, more people need to own up and say that we have failed.”
But Mahabir noted that said total blame for the team’s downfall cannot be placed at the feet of the captain. He said there is an inherent weakness in naming leaders in West Indies cricket. “You cannot put a man without the requisite skill-set and training to a leadership position in West Indies cricket. You have to do an assessment of the individual; his strength and see where he is weak and then do the requisite training with the individual before naming that individual captain,” he contends.
“It is almost like the corporate world where you give them terms of reference and targets, but you have to train the captain to fulfil that,” adding, “Captaincy in the modern game has so much more to it than in years before. You have man management, strategic management, game management, pre-game and post-game management, dealing with the media and sponsors, so captaincy is a poisoned chalice if you are not properly trained for it. And whoever they put as captain without the requisite training, the same thing is going to happen,” Mahabir opined.
“There needs to be strong connect between the boardroom and dressing room and the management of West Indies cricket and the team All those things need to happen before you have a successful captain. It is not the players’ fault. They accept it because it is a prestigious position but have they been prepared for it?
“The game has moved on tremendously. If you look at football... In 1989 almost to the day, the USA was catching their tail to beat T&T and they beat us 1-0. Look at where USA football is today and where T&T football is today. That is the problem with cricket. We don’t have structures and framework; we just identify a man as a potential captain. So now we will be on Rovman’s (Powell) case because he won two tournaments, but if we don’t give Rovman the skill-set necessary and strengthen him for the role, then history is doomed to be repeated,” Mahabir argued.
“Captaincy and leadership is not an ad-hoc, vy-kee-vy thing, that the fans can say put Rovman or Nicholas as captain and it should be done. So, Nicholas was almost sure to fail.”
He said if Powell is to be considered for leadership, he should go through the requisite assessment and training and his role, functions and responsibilities should be clearly communicated. And, like in the corporate world, he should be given deliverables and assessed during his tenure.
The West Indies’ next white-ball series is against South Africa in March 2023.