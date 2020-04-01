The development of Trinidad and Tobago’s next generation of cricketers remains a top priority of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and general secretary Surujdath Mahabir says the Board is working on contingency plans to ensure the 2019 crop of youth players does not get left behind with the shut-down of sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The TTCB domestic season has taken a hit with all cricket being suspended until mid-April. There has been no decision to cancel domestic cricket this season and Mahabir said the Board was looking at scenarios which would allow some of the competitions to be completed.
Mahabir, who is also president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL), noted that the SSCL Flow Girls Under-16 and Boys Under-14 competitions will be postponed to the first term in the next academic year. However, they would try to facilitate the T20 InterCol competition.
“The InterCol can be played on afternoons so it will not affect their school work but, more importantly, coming out of this and after being indoors for so long, the school cricketers will need sports as an avenue for them to have some fun while things settle down,” Mahabir explained.
However, the SSCL president insisted that all their plans would be contingent on the decisions of the Ministry of Education in terms of when the schools will be re-opened.
“The regional Under-15 has already been cancelled. We still have the Under-17 and Under-19 but in reality, it will be very tough to have both competitions because again, you will need to have sufficient time to play the InterZone youth competition to select the team and then you will need some more time to prepare the teams, and some of the boys will have exams so there are a lot of factors to consider,” he continued.
He also noted that the development of players could suffer, if not handled appropriately.
“This situation will have an impact on the development of players but we have had some discussions in terms of ways to mitigate the impact. Once we get the all clear, what we could look at doing is to try and have development camps in each of the zones or a grassroots programme targeting the various age-groups,” Mahabir explained.
As far as the domestic competitions were concerned, he said their hands were tied until the “all-clear” would have been given to resume sporting activities.
“The National League committee is reaching out to clubs but everyone is still just waiting and hoping. By the middle of April, we should have a clearer picture of how things are going, and then we can make a decision,” Mahabir noted.
“Even when the all-clear is given, we will still have to give clubs a couple of weeks to get their pitches in order and for the players to get back out to training. It is a discussion that has to take place with the clubs but it will be difficult to complete all of the competitions (National League, 50-overs and T20),” he added.