Mahase shines but WI youths lose

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase was the game’s outstanding player, but his four-wicket haul could not prevent the West Indies Under-19 team falling to an 18-run defeat against their South African counterparts in the first match of their Youth One-Day International series yesterday.
The two teams are preparing for next month’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. But home advantage counted for nothing for the Windies at the Cumberland Playing Field in St Vincent.
In a low-scoring match, the WI Under-19s were dismissed for 128 in 34.2 overs after being set just 147 for victory.
The Windies were undone in the main by Dewald Brevis who took three wickets for 36 runs and Andile Simelane (two for five) as the home team collapsed dramatically from a position of strength at 121 for three in the 31st over, losing their last seven wickets for a mere seven runs.
The slide was triggered by the run out of vice-captain and top-scorer Giovonte Depeiza for 39 (33 balls, four fours, three sixes). Depeiza was one of three WI batsmen to be dismissed by the run out route, captain Ackeem Auguste (27) and Jaden Carmichael being the others.
Brevis accounted for key batsman Teddy Bishop, bowling him for 24.
Earlier though, the show had belonged to man-of-the-Match Mahase, the left-armer returning figures of 10-2-33-4 as he undermined the South African top order, removing the first four batters.
Mahase, one of two Trinidad and Tobago players in the 15-man World Cup squad, began his work by breaking the solid opening stand of 56 when he had Ethan Cunningham (30) caught by Auguste at the start of the 13th over.
Mahase then trapped the other opener Jade Smith (34) lbw nine balls later, and followed up by dismissing No. 3 Valentine Kitime, stumped by wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke and Brevis via another Auguste catch.
Mahase was well supported by off-spinner Onaje Amory who picked up three for 34 and slow left-armer Carmichael (three for 19).
The second match of the four-game series takes place tomorrow at Arnos Vale.