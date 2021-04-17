Mahase shines in trials

East/North East Under-19 captain Anderson Mahase led from the front with both bat and ball to deliver an easy four-wicket victory over South East/South in the latest game of the ongoing Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Mahase grabbed three wickets for 12 runs from five overs with his left-arm spin as South East/South were dismissed for 207 in 44.3 overs. The all-rounder then stepped up with the bat to hit an unbeaten 112 to ensure East/North East got home comfortably, reaching 208 for six with 9.2 overs to spare.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for East/North East, who had to fight back after being reduced to 70 for four in 17th over of the chase.
Having lost Giovanni Ramdenny (11) Kavir Boodoosingh (29) Giovanni Gajadhar (zero) and Andrew Rambaran (ten) early, Mahase had it all to do and took on the challenge in stride.
He dominated a 90-run stand with Ravinda Ramlal (eight) to put the chase back on track. He faced 110 deliveries and struck 15 fours and three sixes to carry his team to victory.
Ramlal faced 37 deliveries in the fifth-wicket partnership which spanned 16 overs before he was bowled by Isiah Gomez to add some drama to proceedings with the score on 160 for five.
Shazad Mohammed was also sent back by Gomez having added 30 runs for the sixth wicket with his skipper before he was trapped lbw for a run–a-ball 12.
Wicketkeeper Rondell Ramlogan then stood with his skipper to the end, scoring two off 14 balls while Mahase did the heavy hitting to first bring up his century, and then to stay to the end and deliver the win and earn the Player-of-the Match award.
Mahase is the second player to score a century in the Under-19 trials, following Justin Jagessar’s ton on Thursday for Central/South West.
Earlier, South East/South won the toss and were off to a flying start, racing to 52 for two in the seventh over before East/North East pulled things back in the middle overs thanks to spinners Amraav Kistow, Vasant Singh (one for 17) and Mahase.
Following the fall of Ranjiv Droojansigh lbw for 14 and the run out of Isiah Hyman (24), Kyle Roopchand scored 50 off 41 balls while Romario King hit 36 off 69 to put the innings back on track.
Roopchand was eventually caught by wicketkeeper Gajadhar of Saajid Ragoonanan (one for 30) before Kistow and Singh stepped in to stem the flow of runs.
Kistow had King stumped by substitute wicketkeeper Ramlogan before Singh had Rodney Beharry caught and bowled for 24 as the South East/South innings began to fall apart.
Kistow then delivered another key blow when he had Gomez caught by Andrew Rambaran for six before Mahase intervened to wrap up the innings quickly.
The Under-19 trials continue on Tuesday with East/North East playing their final game against North/Tobago at the same venue.
Summarised scores
South East/South 207 (44.3 overs) (Kyle Roopchand 50, Romario King 36; Anderson Mahase 3/12, Amraav Kistow 2/28) vs East North East 208-6 (41.4 overs) (Anderson Mahase 112 n.o., Kavir Boodoosingh 29; Isiah Gomez 2/27)
—East/North East won by four wickets