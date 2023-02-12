Main issues affecting T&T

Over the past few years, the world has experienced a pandemic and, based on peer-reviewed scientific evidence available on pandemics from reputable journals and databases, using information from past events in our world history, scientists can provide reasonably accurate models for human recovery and rehabilitation programmes. Mental illness will remain a very important element in our Covid-19 recovery and rehabilitation roadmap, as in other states around the world.
Using evidence-based analysis, recommendations for post-pandemic roadmaps have been produced and are available for countries such as ours. A critical analysis of our present situation in this country based on newspaper articles, personal experience with patients in my clinic, colleagues, university students, police and fire officers, and from fellow Rotarians who interact and engage with me daily from around the country, as well as some of my friends from all political parties, we do have four main issues affecting the people.
The first issue is crime. Our focus on making this country safer will necessarily involve a whole-of-country approach—whole of Government, private sector and civil society. This means everyone has a part to play.
The Ministry of National Security, though vested in managing the overall responsibility for crime reduction and prevention, is too complex and bureaucratic, and there is need to separate the homeland security services from border control (TTDF, Immigration) and public safety (ODPM, TTFS) and justice (T&T Prisons Service).
There are other agencies and ministries that have national-security responsibilities such as the ministries of Works and Transport, Local Government, the Attorney General, Social Services and Health, and Agriculture, etc. There should be an inter-ministerial committee formed for this coordination.
The second major issue is emergency management and disaster preparedness. Our country has been plagued by flooding, like many others around the world. Climate change and socio-natural factors affect this hazard; and although there has not been much loss of life, the frequency and magnitude wreak havoc on our economy, livelihood and property annually.
The loss of the divers stuck in the pipeline demonstrates the complete lack of a functioning national emergency response framework plan, and a functioning 24/hour situational awareness centre that monitors all aspects of national security and safety.
If an earthquake occurs at this time, our mortality, morbidity and our infrastructure damage would be enormous. The ODPM must be converted into an authority for disaster risk as soon as possible, with proper legislation and an immediate overhaul of the current archaic Disaster Measures Act is required. The inter-ministerial committee will help here as well.
The third issue is healthcare. Our healthcare systems are good overall, and we have a large highly-skilled and competent clinical and non-clinical workforce employed in public and private centres. The problem of healthcare is that there needs to be integrated healthcare systems that must apply recognised standards of healthcare quality excellence and enterprise risk management programmes, and these must be implemented in all RHAs and the CMOH/public health system.
The implementation of universally acceptable healthcare accreditation standards must be done immediately so that all healthcare institutions are on the same page. There needs to be a Healthcare Inspectorate that monitors and ensures the patient’s rights charter is being always adhered to with quality assurance measurements and reporting of adverse events.
All processes at the centres of healthcare excellence must be mapped and re-engineered—where relevant, with embedded ISO-9001:(2015) standards for quality or Six Sigma system—so that all services are integrated and measured continuously.
There are too many adverse events and near misses in the current “silo” information system. Information management and post-Covid programmes must be tailored to the fourth industrial age, and new generations and more focus is needed on the ageing population and their healthcare needs.
Finally, the other issue is one of political balance and representation. On Sunday, January 29, the country witnessed a real-time physical assault on a person that was seen on social media posts from a political event.
In such a small country, representation of the people must be balanced, and assistance must be available for all burgesses through the political system. In other words, a country needs to have two or more functioning political parties to be healthy and prosper, and the people must have good representation. We cannot evolve and develop properly if it’s a one-sided affair.
The nation, according to a senior psychiatrist and senator, is feeling like their “backs are against a wall”. Mental health is a serious issue that must be addressed properly as we go forward.
Emergency preparedness must be rapidly improved before the next major earthquake strikes, and crime must be addressed swiftly with some drastic critical thinking as soon as possible.
Healthcare must be integrated, and quality systems applied and measured universally.
Political issues, unfortunately, will not be solved anytime soon unless there are viable options.
Dr Stephen Ramroop
consultant in disaster risk reduction