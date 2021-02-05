Major deal

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed a major five-year deal with BT Sport for the exclusive live coverage in the UK of all West Indies international home matches in the Caribbean.

As part of the agreement, BT Sport will have rights to West Indies next international home series against England, scheduled for early 2022. This upcoming series will have added interest as it will be the first time that the two teams play the Richards-Botham Trophy Test Series.

England’s visits to the Caribbean are an iconic fixture in the international cricket calendar and regularly attract one of the largest live TV cricket audiences in the UK.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the West Indies brand is still relevant across the UK as evidenced by the new deal to bring that brand to the UK audience through BT Sport. “I am delighted to announce one of our largest-ever broadcast rights agreements in the form of this unprecedented partnership with BT Sport,” said Skerritt.

“Our tour to England last year helped to remind us how strong the West Indies brand continues to be in the UK, and we thank BT Sport for so highly valuing West Indies cricket by committing their broadcast support over the next five years. “I am especially pleased that, in partnership with ESPN, BT Sport will also show much of the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup which starts on Sunday (tomorrow),” he added.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said that West Indies’ home series are the second most watched cricket in the UK after England’s home matches, and this agreement ensures that the best action from the Caribbean will be broadcast in an extremely important sports and tourism market for the region.

UPHILL TASK



The West Indies batsmen are up for a chase and hungry for runs as they try to forget their batting meltdown on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, yesterday.

The Windies lost their last five wickets for six runs as they slipped from 253 for five to 259 all out in the space of four overs.

Carter splashes to ‘fly’ silver



TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter nabbed silver in 24.07 seconds, in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.

Maxime Groussett of France won gold in 23.88 and his countryman Serguei Comte took bronze in 24.17 in the men’s 50 butterfly at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat Meeting De Nice in France, yesterday.

Blackwood annoyed over missing out on century



Despite single digit scores in West Indies’ only tour game last week, strokemaker Jermaine Blackwood said he had still backed himself to get among the runs in the ongoing opening Test, but is annoyed at failing to convert his half-century into triple figures.

Bravo’s Bulls take on Pooran’s Warriors in T10 final

Nicholas Pooran and his Northern Warriors team will tackle Dwayne Bravo’s Delhi Bulls in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10, today.

The Bulls made it to the final after beating the Warriors in the qualifier.

However, the Warriors made good on their second chance to reach the championship game by beating Team Abu Dhabi in the second eliminator match.

WASA complete ‘Champions’ hat-trick

WASA Club bounced back from the shock defeat of their top player to complete a hat-trick and Solo Crusaders also prevailed for the third time when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Thursday night.

