Major deal

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed a major five-year deal with BT Sport for the exclusive live coverage in the UK of all West Indies international home matches in the Caribbean.
As part of the agreement, BT Sport will have rights to West Indies next international home series against England, scheduled for early 2022. This upcoming series will have added interest as it will be the first time that the two teams play the Richards-Botham Trophy Test Series.
England’s visits to the Caribbean are an iconic fixture in the international cricket calendar and regularly attract one of the largest live TV cricket audiences in the UK.
CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the West Indies brand is still relevant across the UK as evidenced by the new deal to bring that brand to the UK audience through BT Sport. “I am delighted to announce one of our largest-ever broadcast rights agreements in the form of this unprecedented partnership with BT Sport,” said Skerritt.
“Our tour to England last year helped to remind us how strong the West Indies brand continues to be in the UK, and we thank BT Sport for so highly valuing West Indies cricket by committing their broadcast support over the next five years. “I am especially pleased that, in partnership with ESPN, BT Sport will also show much of the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup which starts on Sunday (tomorrow),” he added.
CWI CEO Johnny Grave said that West Indies’ home series are the second most watched cricket in the UK after England’s home matches, and this agreement ensures that the best action from the Caribbean will be broadcast in an extremely important sports and tourism market for the region.