MAJOR DISADVANTAGE

HEAD COACH of the senior men’s football team, Angus Eve, says his charges will be starting at a disadvantage when they tackle Jamaica in two friendlies on Saturday and next Tuesday, in Montego Bay and Kingston, respectively.
Eve named a 24-member squad yesterday as the Soca Warriors used the pair of practice games to prepare for their more important upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers, versus Bahamas in Nassau on March 24, and against Nicaragua on March 27 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.
It will be an opportunity to give the locally-based players a chance to address the selectors.
“The guys have been working well, enthusiastically and we are looking forward to the two matches in Jamaica to see how they would cope with the pressures of playing in a climate like that,” said Eve.
On Friday, T&T will launch its revamped Trinidad and Tobago Premier League, after several years of hiatus.
“Jamaica is ranked more than a half-century up on us and I think they have league football. We don’t. So these guys are at a disadvantage from a playing standpoint. But if we could be competitive and put in good results—seeing the players doing the things that we ask them to—for me those things (will be a success),” Eve reasoned.
The former national footballer continued: “Because in a practice match you really looking to see which players can come out from that game and fit into the full squad—when the full squad is selected—and those things would be a success for me because our job here is not to win practice matches but to qualify for the Gold Cup proper.”
Asked about the difficulty to blood new players into the playing squad, Eve said: “Every time you play in the FIFA window—you realise this game is outside a FIFA window—every time you play in a window, it is actually a competition,” adding, “it is not a place where you want to experiment and overly try players, so these opportunities that we get outside of those windows is invaluable for these guys.
“Matthew (Woo Ling) was with us when we played Bolivia with the squad. Unfortunately the climate wasn’t right for him and the other players so this is an opportunity for him and other players to get a chance.”
Teenagers Kaile Auvray and Nathaniel James have earned their senior call-ups. Auvray, born in France, played for St Martin in a friendly against T&T in January, while W Connection’s James, 18, displayed his skills at last year’s CONCACAF Under-20 Championships.
T&T squad:
Goalkeepers—Marvin Phillip (AC Port Spain), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Denzil Smith (W Connection)
Defenders—Alvin Jones (Unattached), Kareem Riley (Club Sando), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando), Andre Raymond (Dumiense FC, Portugal), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Jameel Neptune (AC Port of Spain), Jelani Felix (Defence Force)
Midfielders—Matthew Woo Ling (AC Port of Spain), Noah Powder (Unattached), Jesse Williams (Unattached), Kaile Auvray (Sporting Kansas City, US), Jomal Williams (Once Deportivo), Justin Sadoo (Defence Force), Michel Poon Angeron (AC Port of Spain), Joevin Jones (Unattached), Reon Moore (Defence Force), John-Paul Rochford (AC Port of Spain)
Forwards—Jamoul Francois (AC Port of Spain), Kwesi Weston (Louisiana Krewe FC, US), Nathaniel James (W Connection), Kadeem Corbin (Central FC).