MAJOR SPAT

There is a report of an alleged physical assault yesterday by senior men’s national coach Terry Fenwick on Shaun Fuentes, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) media communications officer.
Both men are expected to be part of the contingent which leaves today for the Dominican Republic, where the “Soca Warriors” tackle Guyana next week Thursday, before heading to Puerto Rico for another 2022 Qatar preliminary round World Cup qualifier, three days later.
Reported as being present in the covered stand at the Ato Boldon Stadium was Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA normalisation committee. But Hadad did not respond to the Express’ queries into the alleged incident, if it was reported, or if there would be an official investigation into the matter by the TTFA.
However, late yesterday, the TTFA did issue the following release:
“The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association wishes to state that following an incident at the senior team’s training session involving men’s national head coach Terry Fenwick and director of communications and team press officer Shaun Fuentes, on Wednesday morning at the Ato Boldon Stadium, the matter has been addressed at a meeting involving the two individuals, team manager Adrian Romain, and the normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad.
The communique further stated, “TTFA further advises that the matter was blown out of proportion as head coach Fenwick only chose to express his disapproval of a certain member of the media fraternity being present at a scheduled media briefing on the eve of the team’s departure for the Dominican Republic for the upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Guyana.
“Apologies were exchanged and Fenwick and Fuentes have since agreed to put the incident behind them and continue the focus on the (national) team’s upcoming assignments in (the) Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Both Fenwick and Fuentes proceeded to conduct themselves in a professional manner and subsequently hosted the media briefing before the media present at the venue,” the release added.
The alleged altercation occurred following a verbal exchange between Fenwick and Fuentes in the centre of the field. Fenwick had reportedly objected to Wired 868 journalist Lasana Liburd’s presence and it was then, that the alleged incident was said to have occurred.
Present on the field was Fenwick, assistant-coach Derrick King and equipment manager Michael Williams, while logistics manager Basil Thompson sat on a bench. The players had not yet taken to the field to train.
Initially, Fuentes had opted to start the media briefing on schedule at 9 a.m., with only Trinidad Express reporter Ian Prescott and former Synergy TV cameraman Nigel Jawawir present. Fenwick was in the middle of the playing field when Fuentes approached him to request his (Fenwick’s) presence to field questions.
However, the press briefing was then delayed upon the arrival of a media party consisting of Lasana Liburd, CNC3’s Gyasi Merrique and his videographer Ignatius Wharton, along with Newsday reporter Jelani Beckles.
After some discussion out in the middle, both Fenwick and Fuentes eventually came over to the gathered media personnel and held a press briefing that lasted just five minutes. Fenwick responded to two questions apiece from Prescott and Liburd, and one from Merrique, before the briefing was abruptly ended by Fuentes, who informed that he had been instructed to keep the presser short in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.