MAKE OR BREAK TIME!

With two more group stage matches to play in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, the Trinbago Knight Riders women need to win both if they are to reach Sunday’s final.
The defending champions crashed to a 21-run defeat against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday, and they can’t afford any more slip-ups if they are to reach the championship match.
Opting to bat first yesterday, the Guyana-based franchise were dismissed for 132 off 19.5 overs with Anisa Mohammed and Marie Kelly grabbing four wickets each.
In reply, TKR came up short reaching 111 for nine off their 20 overs, for their second defeat of the tournament. For the Amazon Warriors, skipper Stafanie Taylor scored 32 off 29 balls in setting up her team’s winning total.
According to the former West Indies women’s captain it was “perfect execution” by her bowlers on the day and she is hoping they can come up trump again on Saturday and secure their place in the final.
“It is really nice to get away with a win,” Taylor said post-match. “It was good that we turned up today and got a win. I think the batting has been doing really well and I thought with the bowling, the execution was just perfect.”
She continued: “We know that last game against TKR is going to be crucial as well. We have been batting well and we know we have the bowling to do it so with both of those things combined, we should be able to come out on top.”
But the TKR women still control their fate. They face the Barbados Royals at the same venue today from 2.30 p.m. before squaring off against the Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.
If the T&T franchise win both their remaining matches, they will secure a place opposite the Royals in the final, at Tarouba on Sunday.
Still in with a chance
Yesterday, they were still in with a chance up to the final five overs. In pursuit of 133, Marie Kelly got the TKR women off to a solid start, hitting pacer Shabnim Ismail to the boundary in the first over before smashing two more boundaries off the South African in the third over.
However, the Amazon Warriors stayed in the hunt when Sheneta Grimmond sent back the England batter, Kelly, in the fourth over, stumped by wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle for a run-a-ball 16.
Lee-Ann Kirby then stepped in to keep the chase going for the home side with a boundary off Grimmond as the hosts ended the six-over power-play with 31 runs on the board.
Kycia Knight got the small crowd on their feet with a six, slogged over mid-wicket off Karishma Ramharack. But Ramharack stormed back to put the Warriors on top with a double-strike in the tenth over.
The Trinidadian off-spinner sent back Knight, caught by Sophie Devine for 19, before Kirby was caught by Shakera Selman on the long on boundary for eight (19 balls) as TKR slipped to 47 for three at the halfway stage, requiring a further 86 runs in the second half of the innings.
With Mignon du Preez and Deandra Dottin now in the middle, the home team were still in the hunt. Dottin got off the mark with a boundary off Suzie Bates and also smashed Shreyanka Patil for six over square leg, but TKR kept losing wickets at the other end.
Du Preez was caught on the long on boundary by Shabika Gajnabi off Patil while Kyshona Knight tried to flick a delivery from Ishmail and was caught behind by Campbell for two, the home team still needing 59 runs in six overs.
Any chance of getting over the line was eventually snuffed out in the 17th over when Dottin (35) was caught behind by Campbell off ‘Player of the Match’ Devine with the score on 98.
Devine, who earlier smashed four fours and a six in a 39-ball 48 at the top of the innings, finished with two wickets for 27 runs, from four overs, to seal the win.
Patil, Ishmail and Ramharack also grabbed two wickets each as they kept alive their chances of reaching the final.
The TKR men were also in action at the Oval last night, taking on the Amazon Warriors’ men after press time. The TKR men will face Barbados Royals from 7 p.m. today at the same venue.
Summarised Scores:
Guyana Amazon Warriors women 132 from 19.5 overs (Sophie Devine 48, Stafanie Taylor 32; Anisha Mohammed 4-28, Marie Kelly 4-30) vs Trinbago Knight Riders women 111-9 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 35, Kycia Knight 19; Shreyanka Patil 2-15, Karishma Ramharack 2-16, Sophie Devine 2-27, Shabnim Ismail 2-29)
—Result: Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 21 runs.