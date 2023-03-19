Makeshift results

“Yuh cyah be complaining this time Mr Mohammed. Yuh boys pull off one!”
It’s good to see that, even in the midst of the Sunday morning doubles ritual, there are still a few for whom the vagaries of West Indies cricket matter.
Maybe not as much as it used to but then again, given the wall-to-wall coverage of T20 franchise tournaments featuring Caribbean stars and an almost 24/7 supply of international cricket otherwise, it says something for the lingering value of the game under the brand of the “West Indies” that someone primarily focused on the nation’s number one street food makes it his business to acknowledge the potential impact of Saturday’s One-Day International victory over South Africa.
But this is where it gets a bit tricky, because having been starved of consistent success for so long it is now par for the course to make much of a solitary win.
Of course the truth is very different. Even if new captain Shai Hope were to replicate his innings-anchoring century and Akeel Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and the other bowlers take vital wickets again for the visitors tomorrow to come away with a 2-0 triumph in the rain-affected series, any suggestion of a new, positive era would be entirely misplaced.
To their credit, the players who spoke ahead of the start of the series noted that this campaign is primarily preparation for the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June ahead of the 50-over-a-side World Cup in India later in the year. Yes, for the second successive World Cup, the West Indies—winners of the first two editions and shock losers to India in the final of the third global event—have to go through qualification.
It was five months ago that the West Indies, two-time winners of the World T20 title, lost comprehensively to Scotland and Ireland and were eliminated ahead of the main draw for the 2022 World T20 in Australia, having been vanquished in four of five matches in defence of the title in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.
And it was just a week or so ago that the self-same West Indies were demolished by 284 runs to lose the Test series to South Africa 2-0 and once again have their glaring inadequacies to fast bowling on helpful surfaces embarrassingly exposed.
So let’s be real about where we are at, in fact where we remain, with West Indies men’s cricket, so say nothing of the women’s landscape where there obviously has been no serious attempt to understand what may be defective in the team environment as stated a year ago by the departing Deandra Dottin, or even to determine if it is the player herself who was part of the problem.
Yet come the end of this week there will be a new man at the helm of Cricket West Indies, just as today when one female glorified rubber stamp is replaced by another with all the attendant and useless pomp and fanfare. In both cases nothing will change though, because the problems of Caribbean cricket and national governance are so deeply ingrained that no amount of re-arranging of the furniture will alter the reality of a deeply flawed and fractured edifice.
So let’s shift to the football landscape, where at long last we have a national league in action and a senior men’s national team which is once again seeking to rebuild from scratch.
Obviously those two results in Jamaica (1-0 and 0-0) have to be taken in the context of a depleted home side. But isn’t it still encouraging to see them come away with those scorelines? Two weeks ago in this space there was a passing reference to the performance of the national under-17’s in a CONCACAF tournament. What wasn’t mentioned was coach of the team Shawn Cooper hoping against hope that the squad would be kept together to at least give them a fighting chance at continuous forward movement.
But what are the chances of that actually happening? Everything seems to haphazard, so vaille-qui-vaille. There is a national league, yes, but it is a real ram-cram thing to ensure we have representatives on the regional stage. Then what?
Angus Eve’s squad, no doubt heartened by the performances against the Jamaicans, now face the Bahamas on Friday and Nicaragua in a week’s time as they seek to advance to the next phase of the CONCACAF Nations League. Let’s say we do prevail and make it to the Gold Cup, can any confidence be reposed in the administration, normalised or otherwise, to govern the sport for the good of the nation going forward?
A win here and there must be reason to cheer, although they are really only as effective as the makeshift repairs citizens undertake to minimise the aggravation of a crumbling road infrastructure.