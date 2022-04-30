Making a splash

After a break due to the Covid-19 restrictions on local sport, the Star of the Month feature returns today with a worthy first entry.
While there were creditable performances in athletics at the Carifta Games in Jamaica from teen sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe who won three medals and Keeran Sriskandarajah and Aaron Antoine who won 1,500 metres and high jump gold respectively, one youngster stood out in the pool in April.
The sport of swimming has been hard-hit by the absence of competition, with Trinidad and Tobago sending its smallest contingent in over two decades to the 35th Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships in Barbados over Easter.
However, the small group made up for their lack of numbers with big-hearted performances led by Nikoli Blackman.
Therefore, based on his excellent exploits in the region, two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Blackman is the Trinidad Express’ Star of the Month.
Blackman capped off his Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships with 14 medals, his exploits in the Barbados Aquatic Centre Olympic-sized pool earning him the Boys 15-17 high points trophy and the FINA high point trophy for the most outstanding swim of the meet.
In individual events, the Marlins Swim Club swimmer — coached by Joseph Mc Leod —won ten medals in the pool.
His feats also included a silver in the Boys 16-18 5k open water swim at the Carlisle Bay beach facility that closed out the Carifta competition.
In the pool, the Fatima College student claimed four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in nine of the ten individual events he splashed in, just missing out on a podium place in the Boys 15-17 100 metres butterfly (4th — 56.33).
The gold medal efforts came in the 50m freestyle (23.31), 100m freestyle (51.39), 200m freestyle (1:53.43) and the 400m freestyle( 4:08.50).
He was runner-up in the 1500m freestyle (16:37.13) and the 200m butterfly (2:10.34)
The bronze efforts came in the 200 individual medley (IM) (2:11.16), the 50m butterfly (25.51) and the 50m backstroke (27.47).
He combined with his team-mates Zarek Wilson, Aaron Stuart and Johann-Matthew Matamoro to claim three gold and one silver in the relay events, including gold in the Boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and the record-breaking 4x50m freestyle relay.
The lone defeat came with a silver medal effort in the Boys 15-17 4x100m medley relay (silver).
Blackman, also a two-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Junior Sportsman of the Year, earned the FINA trophy for his 100m freestyle effort which gave him the highest points (760) on the FINA scale. FINA is the world governing body for aquatics.