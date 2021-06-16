MAKING AMENDS

WEST INDIES’ most experienced pace bowler Kemar Roach says the Caribbean team is looking to make amends in their second Beltway Test match versus South Africa scheduled to bowl off tomorrow at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
While the WI bowers bowled creditably, the Windies were hammered following an inept batting display, defeated by an innings and 63 runs by the Proteas in the first Test after being dismissed for 97 and 162 in their two innings.
And while Roach didn’t necessarily think opting to bat first was the wrong decision, the 32-year-old Test bowler said plans would be developed to correct the errors of the disastrous first Test. “I am sure the batsmen spoke about what was required to have a better showing in the second Test match, the plan would be revealed soon. Obviously there will be a team meeting and as a bowler we would be in that and make our input as well,” Roach explained.
“I think the dressing room is pretty good, relaxed. We have had a good year of Test cricket. One match doesn’t make us a bad team. It’s just about us remaining positive, trusting our process and just gaining some confidence for this second Test match and take it from there.”
One of the challenges West Indies will have to overcome once more is the bouncier pitch at the St Lucia venue, a stark contrast to other slow pitches in the region.
Roach said the more lively pitch—very similar to his experiences of pitches in Australia and South Africa- would present the Caribbean side with the opportunity to become accustomed to playing faster bowling.
“So this is about us adapting, about us taking the challenge up to obviously trying to be as positive as we can. I think these pitches will benefit us in the long-run, especially when we go on overseas tours in South Africa or Australia where the ball bounces a lot more. We wouldn’t be unfamiliar when you do go to these countries. So I think it is good to have a wicket like this in the Caribbean where we can prepare ourselves for those overseas tours,” Roach said.
Roach added that the bowlers did pretty well in the First Test with the exception of the 79-run ninth wicket-partnership they endured.
Roach said the West Indies pace attack including himself, Jason Holder , Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and debutant Jayden Seales, whom he described as having displayed great maturity, can match the strong South Africa bowling department. “Once we get our plans right, once we remain patient and execute our plans as well as we have been doing for the last two years, I don’t see why we can’t outbowl the South Africa team,” Roach assessed.