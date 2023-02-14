Last week, I came across a brief Youtube clip from an interview with Brian Lara. There was no indication of how long ago it was done, but I’m supposing that it happened before he took up his mentor job with Cricket West Indies.
But his comments are at the heart of the biggest issue the former Windies captain and legendary player currently faces in trying to help improve the performances of today’s representatives.
In the clip, he poses the question: “Who is setting the example?”
He then expands: “You’ve got the youngsters coming in and you saying they don’t have the passion to play for the West Indies team, but that only comes from example. When I saw the West Indies play in the Seventies and Eighties, we were invincible yes, but the passion I saw (and) I came into the West Indies team wanting to wear that burgundy cap, wanting to be out there.
“I believe the example being set now is that guys are heading off to franchise cricket. Everybody wants to make a lot of money out of the game and West Indies seem to be very much secondary and if that’s the example, then you’re not going to get the passion from the youngsters.”
As a former professional sportsman himself, I’m certain that Lara is not against players of the present generation trying to capitalise on income-earning opportunities. After all in his time, he was involved in more than one player standoff with the then West Indies Cricket Board over remuneration and sponsorship agreements.
What I’m sure he’s really bothered by, is that dwindling regard today’s cricketers seem to have for playing for the West Indies.
I don’t pretend to know what were Phil Simmons’ exact thoughts and feelings before he handed in his resignation to Cricket West Indies, but CEO Johnny Grave reported that the coach was “emotional” in his conversation with president Ricky Skerritt.
I suspect much of that emotion came because Simmo realised during that debacle of a T20 World Cup campaign last year, that he could get no more from that WI group; that the players could not find it within themselves to produce their best games.
This brings me back to that Youtube clip.
The cricket the West Indies played in the 1970s and 80s, the standards within the team established over time by captain Clive Lloyd and the experience the individual players gained by being on the professional circuit in England, made for a cricketing culture that is now nonexistent.
But those were the elements that produced the enthusiasm and “passion” that inspired the likes of Lara and Ian Bishop and Shivnarine Chanderpaul who came along in the late 80s and early 90s.
As team mentor, Lara must now find ways to get players keen on playing for the West Indies again, not just as a means to the end of reaching the Indian Premier League, but with the genuine desire to contribute to a glowing legacy that has become somewhat tarnished in recent decades.
He won’t have it easy.
The just-concluded Test series in Zimbabwe would have been as gentle an introduction as Lara could get, given that the home team is trying to rebuild its Test game. It would have been an opportunity however, to lay a foundation, establish some common ground.
The series against neighbouring South Africa will be more a far more serious examination of the work Lara and coach Andre Coley have been putting in.
It would be naive to expect a dramatic change in results against a side the West Indies have beaten just once in a Test match in South Africa. Whatever their batting frailties, the South Africans possess a world-class pace attack that will test the fortitude of the Windies batters.
This will be a new experience for Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shiv’s son.
He has made a very encouraging start to his international career, both in Australia and Zimbabwe. Rookie spinner Gudakesh Motie also enjoyed himself in Zimbabwe.
But as they both take on this next challenge, it is good that they can pick the brains of Lara, who knows all about lifting one’s game once one becomes a person of special interest to the opposition.
The one-on-one interaction between Lara and the WI players could reap good rewards, once both sides are prepared to keep an open mind and be patient.
These mentoring arrangements haven’t lasted too long in the past. But for so many reasons, that inconsistency needs to stop now.
