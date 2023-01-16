MAKING PROGRESS

Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Ephraim Serrette said works are underway to refurbish the venues to utilised for the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), as the organisation observed the 200-day countdown mark yesterday.
“Whilst more still needs to be done to prepare the selected venues on both islands, we are making excellent progress and with 200 days to go are confident all necessary works will be completed in good time,” said Serrette, the former local athletics boss.
For the Games, three sporting disciplines will be hosted in Trinidad and four will be hosted in Tobago.
Athletics, swimming, and cycling are scheduled to take place in Trinidad, while rugby, netball, beach volleyball, and the triathlon event are scheduled to take place in Tobago.
Fast approaching is the deadline for the competition to design the mascot of the CYG TRINBAGO 2023, which the LOC noted, is being offered to youngsters across the country. The competition, which will close at the end of January, is open to children and young people between the ages of 6 and 17. Details of the competition and entry form can be found at: https://www.commonwealthsport.com/commonwealth-youth-games/trinbago-2023.
This year’s edition of the Youth Games will see more than 1,000 young athletes, from 72 nations and territories across the Commonwealth, compete in seven sports—aquatics (swimming), athletics and para athletics, cycling (road and track), triathlon, FAST5 netball, rugby sevens, and beach volleyball.
Athlete, venue and logistics planning for the Games is on track and moving forward at pace, a release stated yesterday.
“Preparations will further accelerate over the coming months, with Trinbago 2023 promising to be a vibrant and special event, that will inspire young athletes around the Commonwealth.”
Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association president, Diane Henderson said: “We are thrilled by the progress that has been made to date and grateful for the efforts of all involved. As preparations gather momentum we will continue to work tirelessly, along with our partners, to deliver a fantastic Games and can’t wait to showcase our facilities and warm hospitality to the Commonwealth.
“With 200 days to go, we also want to remind children and young people aged 6-17 that they still have time to enter our competition to design the mascot for Trinbago 2023, a once in a lifetime opportunity to leave their mark on the Games.”