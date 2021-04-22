Making strides

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams has warned of tougher challenges ahead for the regional side but is looking ahead with a sense of anticipation and excitement following the recent series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The Windies whipped Bangladesh 2-0 in the two-Test series in Bangladesh and drew the two-match series against Sri Lanka 0-0 in Antigua recently and Adams said those results will serve the team well when they come up against higher-ranked teams in the future.
Speaking last week on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show, Adams said:“I don’t think there is any doubt that tougher challenges are ahead, but I think it is one thing to approach these challenges with a belief that a level of performance and a level of competitiveness is possible versus going into challenges almost believing that you’re defeated before you start.”
“I do believe, if nothing else, you now have a group of players that will be looking forward to next challenge whatever that is because it can’t escape them that they are, for the rest of their careers, going to be measured against the world’s best and they can’t get away from that,” Adams continued. “And if they want to be considered good players or great players or a great team, then it is going to come from performances against the bigger teams and better teams and there is no getting away from that,” the former West Indies Test skipper added.
“I am thankful for the result, and I will take it in context like any result but I would much rather be going into an upcoming series against a higher ranked opposition with wins under my belt and a bit of self-belief and self-confidence than any other situation, so time will tell. I do think the team has made strides in the last four to six months, but I do think that there are tough days ahead, but I look on with a sense of anticipation and excitement,” said Adams.
Looking back at their recent victories in Bangladesh and draws against Sri Lanka, Adams said those results came on the back of the performances by the players and the team’s ability to seize critical moments during the course of the matches. “I think the main contributing factor was the performances the players put in and credit to them for taking on the conditions and the challenges and putting on match-winning performances,” said Adams.
“What was good to see was the team
building towards critical moments and then actually managing to grab those critical moments inside those Test matches. For me it was very refreshing because it has been an area of concern of mine for a long time...watching West Indian teams fight and fight and build towards a critical moment and then not being able to grab it when it presents itself,” he explained.
He said the results “in a sense, validates (the point that) maybe we have more raw material than we think.” “I think we always knew that most young players getting an opportunity to tour the sub-continent are going to benefit from the experience, whether win or lose, and it was good to see players, young in experience, grabbing opportunities as they have done and responding as well as they did,” he added.
As for the home series against Sri Lanka, Adams said: “The team coming over the line batting on that last day, to me, that was a sign of a lot of healthy positives within that environment and I am just happy for them and for the people in the region who have been looking out for a result like that for a very long time.”
He said while people were hoping for a win against Sri Lanka, drawing the game is equally as important and takes a special commitment from the players to achieve.
“I think we were all hoping they would get a positive result as winning one of the Test matches (against Sri Lanka), but just to make the point, to draw a game in certain situations is not very easy and it takes a special level of commitment and skill, not just technical but mental as well,” he explained. “To come down on the last day and be as focussed as on the first session on day one and to see the guys go about it in a pretty professional manner was very pleasing and it is not something we have mastered over the years and to see a team, young in experience, showing that capacity was very pleasing,” Adams concluded.