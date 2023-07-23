Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

The West Indies managed to avoid the follow-on early on the fourth day of the second Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, yesterday.

However, a familiar batting meltdown followed, leaving the hosts facing an uphill task to avoid an Indian sweep of the two-match Test series.

Resuming from an overnight position of 229 for five, the Windies lost their last five wickets for the addition of just 26 runs, the lower order collapse handing the visitors a 183-run first innings advantage.