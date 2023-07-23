Malik Gopaul rules in Siparia

Malik Gopaul

TALENTED TEEN: Malik Gopaul

Malik Gopaul emerged victorious in the St Christopher Table Tennis Tournament, earlier this month.

The singles competition was staged at the Siparia Community Centre and was open to all players living in south Trinidad.

France-based Gopaul topped group four, the 14-year-old attacker getting the better of Don Savant and Rafael Pinder-Lezama. In the quarterfinal round, the talented teenager stopped Samuel Sandasie.

Gopaul got his first test in the semis, against national under-19 player Ameer Mohammed, the second seed in the tournament. Gopaul and Mohammed entertained the crowd with some fierce exchanges. It was Gopaul, though, who prevailed in the end, winning the match 3-1 to secure a berth in the final.

Up against top-seeded Anil Ramlakhan in the championship match, Gopaul was off to a slow start. The experienced Ramlakhan capitalised, winning the first two games in the best-of-five set. Gopaul, though, came into his own in game three, producing some of the classy shots he is known for. He won that game and the next two for a 3-2 victory and the $500 first prize.

In the semifinal round, Ramlakhan got the better of Gopaul’s father, David Gopaul 3-1. The son, however, was too good for the top seed, young Malik giving a glimpse of the quality he displayed at the 2023 Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championships in Guyana, where he led Trinidad and Tobago to silver in the boys’ under-15 team event.

Malik, who is currently in West Virginia, USA, representing T&T at the Pan American Junior Championships, plays for Smalta Crusaders Table Tennis Club here in T&T and Hennebont in France. His father, David represents Oxford, while Ramlakhan and Mohammed are members of PowerGen.

The Siparia United Table Tennis Club (SUTTC) was well represented in the St Christopher Table Tennis Tournament beginners’ singles. In an all-Siparia final, Devi Gopie-Singh defeated Celine Grannum.

Semifinalists Sophia Singh and Isabella Myers as well as quarterfinalists Kaitlyn Meade, Martha Perch and N’Kosi Serrette are also members of SUTTC. The other quarterfinalist, Jon-Luke Bharath represented St Peter’s Private Primary School. The St Christopher tournament was Bharath’s final outing in St Peter’s colours. Starting in September, he will attend Presentation College, Chaguanas.

