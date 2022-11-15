MALONEY EAGLES FC edged 2022 league champions La Horquetta X-Factor (XF) 4-3 on penalty kicks to capture the Ascension Eastern Football Association (EFA) Premier Division knockout on Sunday, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The star-studded final saw the teams battling to a 2-2 draw during the 90-minute regulation period, before Maloney won on kicks from the penalty spot to capture the $10,000 winner’s prize.

The knockout victory marked a major turnaround for Eagles, who led the league until the final match of the season when La Horquetta defeated them 3-0 and also leap-frogged them to win the league title and a $25,000 first prize. Maloney pocketed $15,000 while Bon Air FC earn $10,000 as third-placed finishers.

On Sunday, former national Nathan Lewis fired Maloney to a early lead in the second minute, but La Horquetta XF restored parity by the quarter-hour mark through Jamal Creighton, and were ahead just past the half-hour mark when another former national Ataulla Guerra netted as they went into the interval 2-1.

Maloney fought back in the second half to level the match at 2-2 when Saleem Henry scored in the 77th minute. The match was decided on penalty kicks with Joshua Alexander, Keron Clarke, Henry and Lewis scoring for the Maloney outfit, while for La Horquetta regular play goal-scorers Creighton and Guerra, along with ex-national midfielder Tyrone Charles, converted in the tie-breaker.

National team players Aikim Andrews and Isaiah Lee both missed for the losers, while Sean Bonval also failed to convert for the Maloney team.

