Paragon Hockey Club and Malvern Hockey Club claimed the women’s and men’s titles when the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) Hockey 5s tournament opened the 2023 season at the St James Barracks, Sunday.
Paragon overcame Magnolias 3-2 in the final of the women’s draw, with goals from Avion Ashton, Alanna Lewis and Naomi Sampson. Magnolias fired back with strikes from Shaniah De Freitas and Racquel Dowden in a losing effort.
On the men’s side, Teague Marcano led Malvern to the title in a 4-3 penalty shootout result against the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Marcano netted a brace in that segment of the game, duplicating his effort from regulation time when both teams battled to a 4-4 draw. In regulation, the national player got support from Shawn Phillip who also managed a pair of goals.
For Police, Jordan Reynos led the way with two items with Akim Toussaint and Dwain Quan Chan adding one a piece.
In the penalty decider, Jovan Wren combined with a couple of strikes with Marcano, while Toussaint (two) and Reynos (one) fell just short for Police.
Marcano (18) and Lewis (eight) won the male and Female “Most Goals” award n the tournament that was the first TTHB-sanctioned outdoor event in three years.
Stakeholders are still awaiting the installation of the water-based astro turf, promised to be delivered back in 2017.
TTHB’s hockey 5s results:
Men’s Open Division
Final
Malvern 4 (Teague Marcano 2, Shawn Phillip 2) Police 4 (Jordan Reynos 2, Akim Toussaint, Dwain Quan Chan) - Malvern won 4-3 via penalty shoot-out (Maracno 2, Jovan Wren 2) Police 3 (Toussaint 2, Reynos 1)
Semi-finals
Malvern 3 (Teague Marcano 2, Shawn Phillip) Paragon 0
Police 2 ( Akim Toussaint, Nicholas Grant) Defence Force 0
Women’s Open’s Division
Final
Paragon 3 (Avion Ashton, Alanna Lewis, Naomi Sampson) Magnolias 2 (Shaniah De Freitas, Racquel
Dowden)