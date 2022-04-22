Man City crowned ‘small goal’ champs

Manchester City were crowned champions of the this year’s annual Jordan Trace/Viera Road Football Extravaganza when they topped the five-team, five-a-side small goal, tournament on Easter Monday.

Contested on the playground sandwiched between the two streets at Lendore Village in Chaguanas, the champions won three of their four round-robin matches, but needed their superior goal difference to clinch the title as Belto, who also won three matches, finished the tournament level on nine points.

Man City opened their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Blue Boys courtesy of an eighth minute goal by Daniel King. But they signalled their intent when they edged Liverpool 1-0 in a closely contested affair. Enoch Charles notched the winner in the 13th minute of the match.

Charles (7’) and Isaiah John (14’) were in fine goal-scoring touch as Man City easily got past Belto by a 2-0 margin.

And in their final match of the tournament, Charles and John were again the chief architects of their victory, finding the back of the net in the seventh and 15th minutes, respectively, in brushing aside Chelsea 2-0.

Belto, whose only defeat came at the hands of Man City, got past Blue Boys 1-0 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw, before edging Chelsea 1-0 on the back of 12th minute strike by Miguel Sylvester. They were then awarded a 3-0 win by default against Liverpool who failed to take the pitch for their final match.

Liverpool, who did not have the best tournament, did feature in one of the more entertaining matches on the day. After dominating possession in the first half in their match-up with Blue Boys, Micaya Mahon gave the men in red the lead early in the second half when he blasted home from just on the left of goal in the 11th minute.

But having calmly dealt with everything their opponents threw at them thus far, Liverpool’s defence crumbled during a goal-mouth scramble, allowing King to tap home the equaliser a minute from regulation time. Mahon and company could not convert from the penalty spot while King converted to give Blue Boys a 2-1 win on penalties.

And in the Under-9 division, Young Brazil beat Young Barcelona 1-0 in a penalty shoot-out after their game ended goalless. Jelani Wells scored the winning penalty for Young Brazil.

The tournament was held under the patronage of key sponsor Republic Bank Limited, in conjunction with the National Lotteries Control Board, National Flour Mills, Fine Choice, Gilly Morrison and Jenny Morris.

