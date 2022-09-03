Kyle Mayers’s rapid half-century underlined Barbados Royals’ winning start to their Men’s Caribbean Premier League campaign, easily brushing aside St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets late Thursday night.

Chasing 150 in a contest at Warner Park reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain, Royals never wavered as they easily reached their target with 11 balls to spare, the left-handed Mayers top-scoring with 73 from 46 deliveries.