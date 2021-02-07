Man City tighten title grip

Aaron Ramsdale

BEATEN: Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dives but fails to save a shot from Chelsea’s Mason Mount during their English Premier League match at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, yesterday. Chelsea won 2-1 with a Jorginho penalty settling an

incident-packed contest after an Antonio Rudiger own goal provided Sheffield with an equaliser. —Photo: AP

Alisson was punished for a chaotic second-half spell as Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League after a 4-1 win over Liverpool in a heavyweight clash, yesterday, with significant ramifications for the title race.

Mo Salah’s 63rd-minute penalty had wrestled back momentum for the faltering champions after Ilkay Gundogan — who missed a first-half spot-kick — had made the breakthrough at Anfield shortly after the interval (50’).

But two unforced errors in the space of four minutes from Brazillian goalkeeper Alisson allowed Gundogan (73’) and Raheem Sterling (76’) to dramatically haul the contest — and seemingly the Premier League crown — back in City’s favour.

Phil Foden then capped an imperious display with a late fourth (83’) as Pep Guardiola’s ominously-efficient side humbled their hosts.

City, on a 14-game winning streak, are now 10 points ahead of Liverpool and five clear of Manchester United, with a game in hand on both sides, while Liverpool have lost three league games in a row at home for the first time since 1963.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mayers brings father to tears

Kyle Mayers’ match-winning double-century on debut against Bangladesh yesterday was a knock for the record books. But it was also an innings that warmed the heart of a father and answered the call to action from a West Indies cricket legend.

Moments after Mayers walked off the field in Cahttogram having led the Windies to a shock, record-breaking, three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, Cricket West Indies linked him up with his father, former Barbados player Shirley Clarke, who shared a few words.

Incredible!

Incredible!

Left-hander Kyle Mayers became only the second West Indies batsman to hit a double hundred on debut as an under-strength West Indies pulled off the highest ever successful run chase on the Asian continent and the fifth highest in Test history, to stun Bangladesh by three wickets in the opening Test, yesterday.

Former heavyweight champ Leon Spinks dies

Former heavyweight champ Leon Spinks dies

Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.

Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed.

Parkites roll over Survivors

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites scored a convincing victory when the Table Tennis Champions League resumed after a one-night break on Saturday night.

The visitors lost only one from ten games to march past Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

Man City tighten title grip

Man City tighten title grip

Alisson was punished for a chaotic second-half spell as Manchester City stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League after a 4-1 win over Liverpool in a heavyweight clash, yesterday, with significant ramifications for the title race.

Too much drama

Too much drama

FORMER TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO cycling technical director Erin Hartwell blamed a culture of unac…